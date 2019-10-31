Chanel Muse Ines De La Fressange Turns Designer For Uniqlo

Ines De La Fressange will soon be able to add high-street collaborator to her impressive list of stylish accomplishments. The Parisian fashion icon is known for being a muse (for Monsieur Lagerfeld at Chanel, no less), a model, a brand ambassador, a style consultant and a designer. Yes, if you hadn’t realised, this lady is properly chic. And as of March next year, we’ll all be able to grab a slice of her signature Gallic style with her debut collection for cult high-street brand Uniqlo.
The Japanese label is no stranger to a hot collaboration – Ines follows in the footsteps of fashion royalty Jil Sander, Celia Birtwell, Lulu Guinness and Orla Kiely. She’ll be designing a capsule range for their LifeWear 2014 spring/summer collection, and while snaps of the collection haven’t yet been released we’re expecting elegant separates that reflect her own classic look.
Uniqlo design director Naoki Takizawa has commented: “We talked regularly with Ines and exchanged views on a number of subjects including fabrics, design and fitting. Ines’s own lifestyle and approach to fashion closely mirror Uniqlo’s LifeWear, and I am very pleased to be launching the new line that we have created together.” You’re not the only who’s pleased, Naoki – we’re already counting down the days for our Parisian fashion fix. Très chic indeed.
By Katie Yiannakis
