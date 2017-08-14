10 images

They'll be your new go-to. Trust us.

Winter maxi dresses are way easier to wear in the autumnal months than you’d imagine, and with so many to choose from on the high street, there has never been a better time to shop this wearable trend.

So why not get-ahead with your autumn wardrobe now, with our top edit that can easily be worn now and then layered over fine knits and tights in a couple of months.

From patterned frocks you can work with patent flats for the office, to glamorous wrap-style gowns perfect for the upcoming party season, (it’ll be here before we know it!) be sure to make the winter maxi dress one of your essential buys this season.

To nail stylish off-duty cool, why not pair a super cosy knitted maxi with this season’s staple ankle boot and an oversized knitted scarf for a comfortable and layered winter look. The same dress can then be taken from day to night with the addition of heeled pointed boots, statement earrings and a super-soft leather jacket. Edgy, yet effortlessly chic.

And, if you are looking for something more fashion forward, then look no further. We’ve found the most amazing maxi dresses, guaranteed to shoot to the top of your winter wishlist. Brands such as Topshop and Mango are always on hand to offer us the most fabulous frocks in time for the cooler months, while H&M is great for maxi dresses on a budget.

So ladies, take a look at some of these choice high street picks and work the winter maxi dress trend into your seasonal rail. And don’t forget, many of these beauties can be dressed up or dressed down for multiple full-length looks. All it takes is a few choice accessories and some statement shoes, and these dresses will be working as hard as you do.

Happy shopping ladies.