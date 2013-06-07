Wedding Shoes: The LOOK Edit

11 images

Wedding shoes are almost as important as your dress. Whether it’s flats, heels, platforms, wedges or even trainers you’re after, it is absolutely vital that you get it right. In fact, even if your tootsies are covered by your gown, it’s totally necessary to find something that you’re comfortable and able to dance the night away in. And if that’s not top of your priorities, just having your very own pair of wedding shoes to admire and worship for the rest of your life should be. After all, we all deserve a Carrie Bradshaw moment at one point or another – let your wedding be it! To save you the trouble, we’ve put together our edit of the very best wedding shoes both on the high street and from some of our favourite high-end designers.

Firstly, if you’d rather save some money to splurge on food, drinks and your venue (without compromising on style), look to high street mavens Office, M&S, New Look, ASOS, Topshop and Zara. Starting at just £20, we’re seriously impressed at the amount on offer. Silver flatties, white courts, gold platforms and embellished sandals are all but a scratch on the surface of what’s available.

Next, we have Kurt Geiger, Jones Bootmaker and Ted Baker at the middle ground. Look to Kurt Geiger if you’re keen to make a statement with your wedding shoes thanks to pom-pom detailing, metallic snakeskin effects and oversized bows, and Ted Baker and Jones Bootmaker for chic classics.

Last up, coming in at the most expensive of our edit is Jenny Packham and Sophia Webster. Featuring the brand’s iconic wing detail, we just had to include Sophia Webster’s kitten heel slingbacks, while Jenny Packham’s diamonte embellishment was too good to ignore.

All in all, wedding shoes have never been better. Happy shopping ladies!