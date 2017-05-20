14 Seriously Cool Wedding Ring Tattoo Ideas

Flowers? Check. Dress? Check. Cake? Check. Tattoos..? That’s right, step aside wedding bands because there’s a new kid in town. Gone are the days of traditional rings, its time to welcome the newest trend in wedding fashion; wedding ring tattoos. It’s daring, unique and a little bit painful but is there really anything else that symbolises marriage like permanent ink? We don’t think so. It takes time, planning and dedication.. just like marriage. We just hope you can agree on a design quicker than your seating plan!
Before you jump to conclusions, though, this isn’t just another tacky tattoo featuring a name scrawled inside a heart. These tattoos are sweet, touching and classy enough even for your grandma. To help you sift through the hundreds of beautiful designs we’ve created a collection in our gallery of the cutest and most inventive wedding tattoos going. No thanks needed!
Whether you opt for a simple black band, a heart or something more personal, choosing your ink can be a tough and emotional decision. Maybe it’s a shared love or hobby that brings you together or simply a fond memory from your relationship, there’s always something that can serve as an extra special piece for your extra special day. From your crazy cat to a romantic get away, there are endless sources of inspiration.
And of course, not only does getting inked showcase your eternal love but also it also serves as a cheaper alternative to that pricey diamond band. Hey, if it’s good enough for Beyonce and Jay-Z it’s good enough for us! Best of all, you can’t lose a tattoo!
By Kadie Eve
Show Your Love With These Matching Lock And Key Tattoos
@heatherdawn825
Matching Star Wars Tattoos Are The Cutest
@longingforlove
Keep It Simple And Mark The Date With Roman Numerals
@avatheanimal
Get Matching Mr And Mrs Tats For Your Special Day.
@spoiledwithdiamonds
Chose A Pretty Design With Each Others Initials
@josephhaestattooer
Forget Your Ring Finger And Get These King And Queen Tattoos On Your Hands
@emmitsburgtattoocompany
Keep It Simple With These Infinity Tattoos
@instagriz
Choose Something Personal Like These Hashtag Tats
@jesgearing
Go For These Pretty Diamond Tattoos, Who Needs A Real One?
@captaincarlisle
Try This Cute Wedding Date Tattoo
@christina_brautmoden
Get These Adorable Heart And Date Tattoos
@ajmcguiretattoos
Mix It Up With These Matching Chess Piece Tattoos
@eastbrunswicktattoos3057
Get These Cute Bubble Tattoos
Keep It Simple With These Black Bands
@jillnose