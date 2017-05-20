Wedding Hairstyles: Celebrity Hair Inspiration

Your wedding day hair is one of the most important things and can totally transform how you look on one of the most important days of your life!
And we know that’s on top of the venue, the shoes, the food ect but once you’ve gotten over the difficulty of finding the perfect dress you need to pre plan your hair and makeup down to perfection, right?
One look on Pinterest for wedding hairstyles and you’ll be met with hundreds of different styles. There are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration, an amazing wedding hairstyle on someone with long hair might not look as good on your shorter strands.
First, you need to decide whether you’re going to wear a glamorous updo on your big day, or if you want to wear your locks loose.
Vintage wedding hair tends to work best up, but don’t limit yourself to a boring bun, mix it up and try braids or a textured underpinned style.
If you are trying to make your wedding hair work with a veil, then an updo is the perfect, uncomplicated style to wear so you don’t overshadow it.
If you’re not comfortable wearing your hair up, there are lots of loose styles to try, and even a half up half down hairstyle is a great way to keep your hair back off your face without it being completely up.
So, put down the wedding hair magazine, you need look no further then through our gallery of some of the best celebrity hairstyle inspirations.
We’ve hand picked all our favourite styles that we would want to wear to our own wedding.
From vintage wedding hair updo’s and jeweled buns to wavy fairytale locks – if you’ve been struggling for ideas, I promise you won’t be anymore…
Lucy Hale Shows Off Her Floral Plaits On Instagram, Courtesy Of @Kristin_Ess
Rita Ora Weaves Pretty Pearls Into Her Updo, 2016
Emma Watson Wears A Pinned Updo At The Time 100 Gala, 2015
Add some texture to your usual updo like Emma Watson's pretty pinned style.
Sophia Bush Piles Her Curls To One Side For The CFDA Fashion Awards, 2014
Sophia Bush’s glam side updo is perfect for a wedding, especially if you’re wearing a one-shoulder dress as it will balance out your look.
Chloe Moretz keeps it super sleek with this up do at the 5th Wave Photocall in London 2016
Chloe looks gorge with this swept back up do, perfect for keeping your hair off your face on your special day.
Fergie sports over the shoulder curls showing off her gorgeous golden locks 2016
Fergie shows us that long curls are still in looking super glam here in her floorlength gown, just imagine it white instead!
Natalie Portman looks effortless at the Jane Got A Gun Premiere in New York, 27th Jan 2016
The loose bits of hair falling by Natalie's face create the perfect look for those who can't choose between up and down
Chrissy Teigen sports this super fun top knot at the Southside with You Premiere, 24th Jan 2016
This little top knot is so cute and puts the perfect modern twist on the classical wedding up do.
Anne Hathaway rocks glossy curles and a side parting in 2016.
Anne Hathaway looks beaut with this simple yet stylish shoulder length look.
Emma Stone Works An Under Twist At The Irrational Man Premier, 2015
This update on a classic bun is both elegant and unusual – it's the perfect up-do if you want to try something a bit different.
Sienna Miller Wears Two Braids At Cannes, 2015
Braids are seriously big right now! Cool and chic, this alternative 'do is one to try if you are feeling adventurous!
Mila Kunis Rocks A Side Swept Look At Gefields Ruby Launch Party, 2015
Mila's side swept style is the right way to wear your hair down if you're wearing a backless dress.
Chrissy Teigen Wears A Curly Side Swept ‘Do To The Costume Institute Gala Benefit, 2015
This style is ideal for a beach wedding, simply put your hair into a deep side parting and curl using tongs, then pin it into place and add flowers.
Lauren Conrad Wears A Loose Wrapped Bun To Her Pre-Wedding Rehearsal, 2014
This tousled updo screams romance, while the gorgeous pearly twig-like accessory adds a touch of Grecian goddess-style.
Naomi Watts Opts For A Side Updo At Cannes Film Festival, 2014
Naomi Watts’ beautiful side updo is a classic wedding hairstyle – you can’t go wrong with this one.
Lea Seydoux Styles Her Hair Into A Low Updo For Cannes Film Festival, 2014
Lea Seydoux’s simple nape updo is perfect if you’re wearing a veil as you don’t anything too showy to detract from it.
Elle Fanning Works A Floral Hair Accessory For A ‘Maleficent’ Event, 2014
Rock Elle Fanning’s hairstyle at your wedding and not only will it look uber pretty, but it will stop your hair falling out of place later in the night.
Jessica Alba Fakes An Undercut Hairstyle At Comic-Con, 2014
If you’re planning a party wedding then Jessica Alba’s faux undercut hairstyle could be just the thing.
Charlize Theron Does A Curly Crop At The ‘A Million Ways To Die In The West’ LA Premiere, 2014
Stuck for how to make your short hair look glam for your wedding? Copy Charlize Theron’s gorgeous curly crop.
Lucy Liu Works A Pretty Symmetrical Updo At The Huading Film Awards, 2014
Elegant, chic, sophisticated… What’s not to love about Lucy Liu’s wedding-esque hairdo?
Karen Gillan Rocks A Cool Quiff At The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ LA Premiere, 2014
We LOVE Karen Gillan’s uber cool quiff hairstyle and think it would look great as a funky wedding hairstyle.
Samantha Barks Twists Her Hair For The Serpentine Summer Party, 2014
If you prefer a traditional wedding, we think you’ll love Samantha Barks’ updo.
Anna Paquin Goes For A Simple Updo At The ‘True Blood’ Season 7 LA Premiere, 2014
Keep your hair out of your face on your wedding day with Anna Paquin’s bold updo.
Kate Bosworth With A Chic French Plaited Updo, 2013
Jessica Ennis’ Simple Healthy Waves, 2013
Florence Welch Does An Intricate Updo And Headpiece, 2012
Whether you’re looking for bridal hair inspiration for your big day, or you’ve got a wedding invitation and want to channel some bridal hair chic on the day, you’ve come to the right place.