Wedding Hairstyles: Celebrity Hair Inspiration

113 images

Your wedding day hair is one of the most important things and can totally transform how you look on one of the most important days of your life!

And we know that’s on top of the venue, the shoes, the food ect but once you’ve gotten over the difficulty of finding the perfect dress you need to pre plan your hair and makeup down to perfection, right?

One look on Pinterest for wedding hairstyles and you’ll be met with hundreds of different styles. There are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration, an amazing wedding hairstyle on someone with long hair might not look as good on your shorter strands.

First, you need to decide whether you’re going to wear a glamorous updo on your big day, or if you want to wear your locks loose.

Vintage wedding hair tends to work best up, but don’t limit yourself to a boring bun, mix it up and try braids or a textured underpinned style.

If you are trying to make your wedding hair work with a veil, then an updo is the perfect, uncomplicated style to wear so you don’t overshadow it.

If you’re not comfortable wearing your hair up, there are lots of loose styles to try, and even a half up half down hairstyle is a great way to keep your hair back off your face without it being completely up.

So, put down the wedding hair magazine, you need look no further then through our gallery of some of the best celebrity hairstyle inspirations.

We’ve hand picked all our favourite styles that we would want to wear to our own wedding.

From vintage wedding hair updo’s and jeweled buns to wavy fairytale locks – if you’ve been struggling for ideas, I promise you won’t be anymore…