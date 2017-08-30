Victoria Beckham’s Dramatic Style Transformation

182 images

Victoria Beckham, 41, really is the woman who has it all. Just a quick look at her Twitter account reveals her incredible family, her gorgeous husband David, 40, and of course, her spot-on style. It’s enough to make anyone jealous, right? Still, she hasn’t always been the glamazon that we know and love today.

Back in her Spice Girls days, Victoria Beckham was rarely seen in anything other than her LBD with that trademark posh pout (reportedly painted in MAC Spice lipstick at all times, FYI) and skyscraper heels. But while her favourite looks might have been more Primark than Prada, Victoria Beckham always had a taste for the finer things and began collecting Hermes bags like they were sweets as soon as she could.

After getting hitched to David in 1999, and with her Spice Girls sucess, Victoria upped her brand intake, wearing designers like Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana on the red carpet. But it’s only when her and David moved to America in 2007, that she swapped her infamous brunette bob for a blonde pop and with it, some pretty interesting and more risque outfits.

It’s a world away from the Victoria Beckham we know now. After reigning in her ‘Hollywood’ image – and switching that hair back to brunette – her dressed down image began with ladylike Roland Mouret gowns and suits before she started working on her Victoria Beckham fashion label – and suddenly, the chic and sleek Victoria Beckham was born.

Now, we covet every outfit she wears. From sleek suede pencil skirts to crisp white shirts – usually all from her own label – and flawless, figure-hugging evening gowns, there’s no one who does it better than posh. Well, except for Harper Beckham…

