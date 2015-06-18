Tu At Sainsbury’s: Tropical Prints And Splashes Of Colour

Want to update your wardrobe for summer? Look no further than Tu at Sainsbury’s.
Their latest range is full of tropical prints and splashes of colour, which will give your clothing collection a real beach babe vibe.
The collection mirrors the hottest SS15 catwalks, which featured plenty of floral, leaf and Aztec-style patterns.
Tu have got everything you’ll need for a holiday abroad, including bikinis, sandals, floaty skirts and smart cover-ups. But you’ll also be able to wear their pieces in your day-to-day life.
Want to jazz up your work outfits? Take a look at Tu’s graphic-printed tops, collarless blazer and floral shirt.
For casual weekend dressing, there’s cute culottes, bright dresses and stand-out camis.
Don’t worry – Tu have also thought about accessories.
We love their 60s-inspired wedges, which will look great worn with a babydoll dress and chunky bracelets for a retro feel.
Tan sandals should be essentials in every girl’s cupboard for SS15. Yep, ladies. It’s definitely time for a pedicure. Tu’s strappy options will happily see you through the warmer months.
They’ve also noted the return of the slider. The white pair in our gallery totally nail St Tropez chic and will perfectly complement the loud patterns on other items in their line.
A fan of the 50s look? You’ll adore Tu’s bold yellow, black and white scarf. It’ll add interest to the most simple of outfits and can also be used as a quirky headpiece.
We can’t forget that yellow is THE It colour of the season. If you love the shade as much as us, you’ll be the first to snap up Tu’s lemon-hued wrap dress.
Not sure how to wear some of these stand-out pieces? Don’t worry! We’ve done all the thinking for you. Take a look at our suggestions and we promise you’ll feel super-confident in the sun.
You’ll also see photos of put-together outfits, which makes things even simpler.
Tu At Sainsbury’s
Pastels are perfect for summer and co-ords are just as big this season as they were for SS14. By pairing their pink set with an embossed blouse, Tu have created the ideal outfit for taking you from the office to the rooftop bar.
Tu At Sainsbury’s
Clashing prints can make a really bold statement, so we love this Tu combo. Want to know how to pull the look off? Note how they’ve co-ordinated colours and kept their accessories simple.
Tu At Sainsbury’s
Quirky patterns were a staple on the SS15 catwalks and this bird-print skirt is a great homage to that. The coral Peter Pan top is so summery and will look amazing with a tan. Hello, holiday wardrobe!
Tu At Sainsbury’s
Here’s the proof that black CAN work in the warmer months. Tu have softened their pinafore-style frock by adding hole detailing and pairing it with white sandals.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Floaty Patterned Skirt
This statement piece perfects Mediterranean chic and is just as practical as it is stylish for a beach holiday. Wear with black sandals and a plain tee for maximum impact.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Fringed Kimono
It’s all about the 70s and fringing this season. Pop this graphic print cover-up over shorts and a cami – it’ll keep you warm in the evenings and add interest to a simple outfit.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Sleeveless Dress
Prefer a more subtle print? This subdued dress perfects understated chic – and is totally versatile. Wear with chunky wedges in the evening or flats and a summer hat during the day.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Tan Sandals
It’s time for a pedicure, ladies! Tan shoes should be in every girl’s wardrobe this season and sandals are essential for balmy days.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Floral Shirt
Florals are always big for summer and this year is no exception. However, it’s time to swap your dainty roses for something a bit wilder. Tu’s stand-out creation will look ah-mazing with white skinny jeans.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Multicoloured Rope Bag
Need a bag to take to the beach? This bejewelled design is the perfect size. The bobbles, grommet detailing and beading make it really unique.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Halterneck Top
Love this busy print? You can also purchase matching culottes. If you prefer to mix and match, complement it with loose-fitting boyfriend jeans or a black mini. You could also dress it up for work with a blazer and smart trousers.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Mid-Length Culottes
Similarly to last year, culottes are a totally en vogue twist on traditional bottoms. The cropped cut on Tu’s pair give them a breezy summery edge.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Figure-Flattering Frock
We’re so pleased Tu decided to incorporate a sleek waist belt with this green design. It’ll cinch in your waist, making the most of your shape while your top half is covered up.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Silk Scarf
Summer scarves are amazing because you can wear them in so many ways. Jazz up an outfit by sporting one around your neck or tie one in your locks to keep your face cool. So 50s chic.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Patterned Wedges
Wedges are our favourite transitional items to take you from day to night. Match Tu’s 60s-inspired pair with a white babydoll dress and chunky bangles for a retro vibe.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Orange Cami
A cami should be every girl’s wardrobe staple this season. An intricate pattern and high-low hem give this orange design an edge.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Halterneck Bikini Top
The bright colours on this bikini top will ensure you stand out while chilling by the pool. We’re big fans of the halterneck style and rope centrepiece. Prefer to be a little more covered? Tu also have a cool tankini.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Bikini Bottoms
These high-cut bikini bottoms are perfect for sunbathing. If you prefer to stay covered up on the beach, Tu also have a high-waisted 50s style option in another glitzy pattern.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Collarless Blazer
We all know the British summer can be a little bit unpredictable. Make sure you’re still channelling tropical chic on cooler days with this smart jacket.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Bum Bag
Off to a festival? Not only are bum bags ideal for keeping your change safe, this Aztec-print number will look super-stylish in your Instagram photos.
Tu At Sainsbury’s Yellow Wrap Dress
Yellow is THE It colour for SS15. The lace detailing on Tu’s number is really feminine.
Tu At Sainsbury’s White Sliders
Yep. Sliders are BACK. Tu’s white pair are very St Tropez and will look great with ripped jeans and a cute top for a casual day out.