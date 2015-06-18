Tu At Sainsbury’s: Tropical Prints And Splashes Of Colour

22 images

Want to update your wardrobe for summer? Look no further than Tu at Sainsbury’s.

Their latest range is full of tropical prints and splashes of colour, which will give your clothing collection a real beach babe vibe.

The collection mirrors the hottest SS15 catwalks, which featured plenty of floral, leaf and Aztec-style patterns.

Tu have got everything you’ll need for a holiday abroad, including bikinis, sandals, floaty skirts and smart cover-ups. But you’ll also be able to wear their pieces in your day-to-day life.

Want to jazz up your work outfits? Take a look at Tu’s graphic-printed tops, collarless blazer and floral shirt.

For casual weekend dressing, there’s cute culottes, bright dresses and stand-out camis.

Don’t worry – Tu have also thought about accessories.

We love their 60s-inspired wedges, which will look great worn with a babydoll dress and chunky bracelets for a retro feel.

Tan sandals should be essentials in every girl’s cupboard for SS15. Yep, ladies. It’s definitely time for a pedicure. Tu’s strappy options will happily see you through the warmer months.

They’ve also noted the return of the slider. The white pair in our gallery totally nail St Tropez chic and will perfectly complement the loud patterns on other items in their line.

A fan of the 50s look? You’ll adore Tu’s bold yellow, black and white scarf. It’ll add interest to the most simple of outfits and can also be used as a quirky headpiece.

We can’t forget that yellow is THE It colour of the season. If you love the shade as much as us, you’ll be the first to snap up Tu’s lemon-hued wrap dress.

Not sure how to wear some of these stand-out pieces? Don’t worry! We’ve done all the thinking for you. Take a look at our suggestions and we promise you’ll feel super-confident in the sun.

You’ll also see photos of put-together outfits, which makes things even simpler.