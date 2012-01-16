The Online High Street Hottest: Treat Yourself!

Ladies, we’ve rounded up the hottest new high street fashion finds to hit the rails this week from your favourite high street stores including Topshop, Reiss, Republic and All Saints, for you to shop online now. Well what are you waiting for? Treat yourself!
Mango Beetle Necklace, £69.99
All Saints Paloma Dress, £295
All Saints Beaded Orna Skirt, £180
Mango Block Dress, £44.99
All Saints Bloque Dazzle Dress, £195
Wallis Bird Print Dress, £36
Wallis Scarf Print Tunic, £38
Topshop Pastel Print Tunic, £20
Wallis Print Skater Dress, £36
Ted Baker Printed Top, £55
Ted Baker Printed Shorts, £89
Topshop Floral Dress, £55
Ted Baker Printed Wash Bag, £22
Wallis Navy Stripe Jumper, £35
Topshop Suede Scallop Bag, £30
Miss Selfridge Tassel Necklace, £12.50
Topshop Spotty Skirt, £38
Wallis Spot Blouse, £33
Topshop Open Toe Boots, £65
Ted Baker Zip Detail Dress, £129
Ted Baker Frill Shoulder Playsuit, £99
Soul Cal Republic Cable Knit Jumper, £25
Reiss High Waisted Skinny Jeans, £95
Reiss Fitted Coat, £275
Reiss Embellished Top, £125
Reiss Court Shoe, £149
Reiss Chain Handle Bag, £189
Miss Selfridge Scallop Hem Shorts, £32
Miss Selfridge Navy Shift Dress, £45
Miss Selfridge Green Skater Dress, £42
Miss Selfridge Check Shirt, £29
Miso Republic Zebra Print Stripe Dress, £25
Miso Republic Scallop Hem Vest, £15
Miso Republic Floral Blouse, £15
Miso Republic Button Playsuit, £20
Mango Red Blazer, £44.99
Mango Floral Maxi, £79.99
Mango Biker Jacket, £99.99
Dorothy Perkins Purple Frill Dress, £32
Dorothy Perkins Pink Platforms , £40
Dorothy Perkins Jacquard Cardigan, £32
Dorothy Perkins Green Quilt Purse, £10
Dorothy Perkins Green Cable Jumper, £25
Clarks Tan Wedge, £49.99
Clarks Purple Suede Heel, £64.99
Clarks Pastel Desert Boots, £49.99
Clarks Leather Tassel Bag, £79.99
Clarks Laser Cut Brogues, £49.99
All Saints Nikah Bag, £250
