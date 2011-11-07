The Online High Street Hottest: Topshop, Warehouse and More!

From party dresses to on-trend accessories and the perfect winter ’11 bags: shop this week’s must-see fashion from hot high street shops including French Connection, Republic, Warehouse and Next.
Warehouse Red Panel Dress, £75
Dorothy Perkins Colour Block Dress, £42
Next Beaded Dress, £120
Warehouse Printed Dress, £45
Warehouse Green One Shoulder Dress, £75
Topshop Blue Velvet Heels, £98
Topshop Blue Shoulder Bag, £50
Warehouse Bandeu Dress, £50
Warehouse Stripe Dress, £40
Topshop Purple Laser Vest, £32
Topshop Ruby Lace Dress, £46
Topshop Green Trilby Hat, £25
Topshop Rusty Orange Coat, £100
Ted Baker Leather Bag, £159
Ted Baker Red Bandeau Dress, £229
Ted Baker Zebra Print Dress, £139
Ted Baker Purple Faux Fur Collar, £69
Oasis White Spot Top, £40
Ted Baker Blue Pleated Dress, £129
Oasis Faux Fur Leopard Coat, £95
Oasis Yellow Printed Dress, £65
Next Embellished Top, £48
Next Pink Pleated Maxi Skirt, £46
Oasis Art Deco Earrings, £12
Next One Shoulder Dress, £60
Next Multi Colour Snakeskin Bag, £34
Miso at Republic Navaho Knit, £49.99
Miss Selfridge Mustard Fur Trim Coat, £95
Miss Selfridge Embellshed Dress, £150
Miss Selfridge Blue Laser Detail Playsuit, £45
Miss Selfridge Embellished Wedge Shoes, £85
Miso at Republic Bird print Dress, £29.99
Miss Selfridge Blue Skull Print scarf, £14
Miso at Republic Sequin Detail Dress, £34.99
Miso at Republic Glitter Heel Shoes, £34.99
Miso at Republic Black Leather gloves, £22.99
Mango Printed Top, £22.90
Miso at Republic Gold Sequin Skirt, £44.99
Mango Black Feather Skirt, £114.90
Mango Feather Bolero, £69.90
Mango Embroidered Drawstring Bag, £22.90
Mango Floral Blouse, £49.90
French Connection Clutch Bag, £70
French Connection Silver Sequin Shorts, £82
French Connection Red Lace Dress, £110
French Connection Butterfly Motif T-Shirt, £77
Dorothy Perkins Camel Duffle Coat, £69
French Connection Blue Platform Boots, £160
Dorothy Perkins Red Star Dress, £28
Dorothy Perkins Teal Dress, £39.50
Dorothy Perkins Pink scallop Top, £26
