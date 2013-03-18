The Online High Street Hottest: New In Store

Kick start your week with a look at all the hottest high street pieces to hit the shops this week from all your fashion favourites including Topshop, Miss Selfridge, ASOS, Oasis and more…
Shop The Online High Street Hottest Right Here
Another Monday’s come around which means it’s time for another high street hottest and boy are there some amazing fashion finds in this week’s edit! From Topshop’s burger print tee to ASOS’ amazing shoes we want them all but unfortunately our credit card won’t let us go on another shopping spree. But a girl can dream, right?
Shop the high street hottest now…
Mango Coin Embellished Shirt, £42.99
George Bird Print Blouse, £1
Oasis Lace Print Cardigan, £
Topshop Neon Platforms, £82
F&F Floral Print Dress, £28
Warehouse Colour Block Satchel, £
Love Label Tulip Dress, £29
Topshop Coral Playsuit, £48
Topshop Padlock Bag, £75
Topshop Quiggle Print Jacket, £65
F&F Greay Jacket, £35
Warehouse Tie Dye Maxi Skirt, £50
Miss Selfridge Lace Panel Top, £28
George Woven Bag, £4
Warehouse Tribal Dress, £50
ASOS Printed Colour Block Heels, £55
Love Label Floral Jeans, £29
Miss Selfridge Paisley Maxi Dress, £50
ASOS Metal Trim Ankle Boots, £65
F&F Floral Print Top, £20
Warehouse Sequin Dress, £85
Karen Millen Red Parka, £175
Topshop Burger Print T-Shirt, £25
Karen Millen Vintage Wash Jeans, £99
Mango Printed Long Sleeved, £99.99
ASOS Printed Loafers, £35
Oasis Floral Trousers, £45
Miss Selfridge Pink Mac, £65
F&F Peach Paisley Print Trousers, £16
George Swan Jumper, £14
ASOS Floral Courts, £45
Oasis Green Lace Skater Dress, £
ASOS Printed Flatforms, £45
Karen Millen Zig Zag Print Top, £55
Mango Ethnic Drawstring Bag, £39.99
Mango Military Jacket, £44.99
Miss Selfridge Bow Detail Blouse, £32
Love Label Midi Shirt, £25
George Black Baseball Jacket, £25
Karen Millen Green Belted Dress, £160
Warehouse Tile Print Dress, £45
Mango Red Satchel, £124.99
F&F Pink Shift Dress, £30
Oasis Leather Biker Jacket, £
Karen Millen Leopard Print Dress, £140
George Rose Print Shorts, £12
Love Label Sequin Denim Jacket, £39
Love Label Kimono, £35
Miss Selfridge Raffia Wedge, £49
