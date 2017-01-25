The National Television Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
It’s the first big awards ceremony on the calendar for us Brits, hence why we’re so excited for the National Television Awards.
The NTAs are being held in London tonight, hosted by the wonderful Dermot O’Leary. Everyone who is anyone in the world of TV will be at the event, dressed in their finest red carpet glam.
All of the best dressed stars from the NTAs red carpet
The show honours the very best in TV and is voted for by the public which makes it even more important for famous types.
Among the many nominees this year are the likes of Jenna Coleman (Victoria) and Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for his bum-baring role in The Night Manager.
The glammest of the glam were at the bash
Eastenders star Lacey Turner is up for a Serial Drama Performance award for her turn as Stacey. The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing will all battle it out for the Talent Show award.
The most coveted award of the night is Best Drama. Hollyoaks, Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are all up for it. It’s always a close fight between everyone’s fave soaps.
Here are all the pics from the NTAs red carpet!
Michelle Keegan
Looking like she could be at the Oscars, Keegs wowed in a chic white gown and perfect beauty.
Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright
And the chicest couple on the red carpet award goes to…
Fearne Cotton
Fearne crossed over to the dark side for the night, opting for a noir satin number with rock chick eyeliner.
Holly Willoughby
ITV’s wonder woman Holly was pretty in Pepto Bismal pink with matching lips.
Caroline Flack
Love Island presenter Caroline slipped into a cool burgundy frock with an on-trend asymmetric hem and nude heels.
Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett Moffatt, Caroline Flack
The pair were spotted enjoying a laugh on the red carpet. Imagine the cackles!
Samia Longchambon
Corrie’s Samia ticked all the right boxes in her Self Portrait lace dress.
Megan McKenna
TOWIE star Megan looked like a real life dancing lady emoji in her red gown!
Megan McKenna
The brunette did a perfect over-the-shoulder side eye, showing off flawless glam.
Megan McKenna, Pete Wicks
Megan was accompanied by suited ‘n’ booted beau Pete.
Ola Jordan
Looking lithe and tanned, I’m A Celeb’s Ola wowed in a rich blue number.
Sarah Jane-Crawford
SJ went for a simple yet chic silver bandeau dress and gorgeous sleek hair.
Francine Lewis
Impersonator Francine opted for a strapless dress with matching choker and clutch.
Michelle Heaton
Michelle showed off her super toned arms in a tonal dress with a pretty bell-shaped skirt.
Casey Batchelor
Reality star Casey squeezed her incredible figure into a plunging LBD, finishing with dramatic eye make up.
Tess Daly
It was all about monochrome and mega hair for Strictly’s Tess.
Tess Daly, Vernon Kay
Tess’ date for the eve was handsome husband Vernon.
Honey G
Controversial X Factor rapper H-G wore her signature baseball cap on the red carpet.
Stephen Webb, Christopher Steed
The Gogglebox cuties looked very dapper in their suits.
Tilly Keeper
Rochelle Humes
Nailing maternity chic, pregnant Rochelle wowed in an off-the-shoulder navy gown.
Aidan Turner
Let’s just take a moment to appreciate Aidan in all his suited glory, eh?
Lacey Turner
We loved Lacey’s vintage-esque velvet black frock and red lips. Classic and oh-so-beautiful,
Lorna Fitzgerald
Eastie’s star Lorna went for a minty midi with matching heels.
Jorgie Porter
Petite babe Jorgie looked lovely in her icy halter neck gown and mega bun up ‘do.
Chloe Sims
Lady in reeeedddd! TOWIE regular Chloe matched her heels and frock to the carpet for a sexy statement look.
Sam Faiers
Looking like a modern day princess in frothy tulle.
Candice Brown
GBBO winner Candice rocked her trademark lippie with a sultry mauve gown.
Sair Khan
Looking fab, flashing a hint of tummy in a cool two=piece.
Katie Wright
TOWIE star Katie showcased her incredible body in a form-fitting red dress.
Jess Wright
Jess shone in her vintage-inspo sparkling gown with fringing.
Marnie Simpson
Geordie Shore brunette Marnie totally owned her sheer lace dress, confidently forgoing undies and braving the cold.
Alesha Dixon
Alesha went down a retro route, picking a mono co-ord with an 80s top knot.
Ferne McCann
Look at that bod! Babein’ Ferne brought the glamour in a white two-piece.
Lilah Parsons
Giving us serious Kim Kardashian in Givenchy vibes, we’re into Lilah’s delicate gown + thick choker.
Pixie Lott
Songbird Pixie looked fab in her pink-lined black satin dress. We love the asymmetric hem and cold-shoulder details.
Amy Childs
Another well dressed bump! This time Amy’s, clad in scarlet.
Danielle Lloyd
Dan put personal life drama out of her mind for the evening, looking stunning in a backless navy floor sweeper.
Vicky Pattison
Hello hot stuff! Vicky P opted for a minimal strapless LBD with statement earrings and a power ‘do.
Shona McGarty
Super glam in a beaded navy dress and rosy lips.
Jacqueline Jossa
Mum-of-one Jossa looked gorgeous in her ruby, full-skirted gown. What a bod!
Katie Price
Katie looked stylish in a swishy metallic skirt and simple black top.