The National Television Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics

It’s the first big awards ceremony on the calendar for us Brits, hence why we’re so excited for the National Television Awards.

The NTAs are being held in London tonight, hosted by the wonderful Dermot O’Leary. Everyone who is anyone in the world of TV will be at the event, dressed in their finest red carpet glam.

The show honours the very best in TV and is voted for by the public which makes it even more important for famous types.

Among the many nominees this year are the likes of Jenna Coleman (Victoria) and Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for his bum-baring role in The Night Manager.

Eastenders star Lacey Turner is up for a Serial Drama Performance award for her turn as Stacey. The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing will all battle it out for the Talent Show award.

The most coveted award of the night is Best Drama. Hollyoaks, Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are all up for it. It’s always a close fight between everyone’s fave soaps.

