The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes EVER

Trick or Treat! Our favourite holiday of the year is nearly here. October 31st is rapidly approaching and it’s time to start planning your costume.
If you’re being organised this year (and not just donning a spare sheet in a last ditch attempt to look like a ghost) then you’re in luck. We’ve searched high and low for the best in celeb inspiration so you don’t spend the scariest night of the year as a cat, again. No one wants to be dressed the same as the next girl at the party do they?
Whether you’re hitting the streets for a spot of trick or treating, off to a house party, or out on the town, we’ve got it covered. Get all the fright night fashion inspiration you’ll ever need thanks to the A-list and their fantastic ghoulish guises. After all, Hollywood has the best Halloween parties and the stars always have the best costumes.
Will you stick to a classic Halloween look and scare your mates? If so, take a cue from Lily Allen’s creepy Wednesday Addams costume or Suki Waterhouse’s terrifying Zombie outfit.
Or will you go for all-out ridiculousness? Remember Miley Cyrus as ‘Lil Kim? Or Paris Hilton as, er, Miley Cyrus? Not forgetting Heidi Klum’s fantastic granny costume.
If you’re scared to go it alone why not team up with a friend and do the double? Look to Kendall and Cara for inspo who dressed up as the Mario Brothers, or how about Millie Mac and Pro Green who went as matching skeletons. Ahh.
Don’t want to give up your fashionable credentials. Take a leaf out of Kelly Osborne’s book and dress up as this season’s surprise style icon, Margot Tenenbaum.
From stylish to spooky, click through to see all the best celebrity Halloween looks and find your perfect costume…
TOWIE’s Megan McKenna Pulls Off The Sexy Dracula Look, 2016
Channing Tatum Dressed As Pooh Bear (?) At His Daughter’s Halloween Carnival, 2015
Kourtney Kardashian And Family Dressed As Superheroes, 2015
Miranda Kerr As Marilyn Monroe At A Halloween Bash With Her Boyfriend, 2015
Beyoncé Dressed As Storm From X-men For Ciara’s Halloween Birthday Party, 2015
Heidi Klum Steals The Show At Her Own Halloween Party Dressed As A Butterfly, 2014
Kim Kardashian Goes For The Bodycon Skeleton Look For Halloween, 2014
Rihanna Wows As A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle For Halloween, 2014
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Dress Up As Janet And Michael Jackson For Halloween, 2014
Rita Ora Goes Pink As Barbie At The ‘Death Of A Geisha’ Halloween Party, 2014
Taylor Swift’s Pegasus Halloween Costume Is All Kinds Of Amazing, 2014
Lea Michele Dresses Up As Red Riding Hood For Halloween, 2014
Millie Mackintosh And Professor Green Go Skeletal For Halloween, 2014
North West Is Vogue Contributing Editor Andre Leon Talley To Kim Kardashian’s Anna Wintour, 2014
Kendall Jenner And Cara Delevingne Dress Up As The Mario Brothers For Halloween, 2014
Nick Grimshaw, Andre Balazs And Kate Moss At Jonathan Ross’ Halloween Party, 2014
Fearne Cotton, Keith Lemon And Jimmy Carr Get Ready For The ‘Celebrity Juice’ Halloween Show, 2014
Lily Allen Channels Wednesday Addams For Halloween, 2014
Alexa Chung As An Alien At The Byrne Notice Halloween Party, 2014
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Go All Out For Halloween, 2014
Pixie Lott Goes For The Traditional Cat Halloween Costume, 2014
Kelly Osbourne As Margot Tenenbaum At Adam Lambert’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash, 2014
Louise Thompson Goes Bloody For Halloween, 2014
Natalie Dormer Dresses Up Old School For Jonathan Ross’ Halloween Party, 2014
Kelly Brook Is The Devil As She Celebrates Halloween In LA, 2014
Daisy Lowe Works A Sexy Black Catsuit For The ‘Death Of A Geisha’ Halloween Party, 2014
Alyson Hannigan And The Family Dress Up As Cute Frogs For Halloween, 2014
Suki Waterhouse Dressed Up As A Zombie For Halloween 2014
Suki Waterhouse gave a spooky twist to her show girl outfit with the adddition of some ghoulish makeup at UNICEF’s Halloween Ball.
Florrie In Skeleton Costume, Halloween 2014
Also attending the 2014 UNICEF Halloween Ball was Florrie, who went dressed as a skeleton complete with a natty top hat.
Jemima Khan In A Gorilla Costume, Halloween 2014
Jemima Khan was also in attendance at the UNICEF Halloween ball, dressing up as a gorilla’s hostage. Top marks for originality.
Jamie Campbell Bower In Costume, Halloween 2014
Jamie Campbell Bower isn’t one to miss an opportunity to show off his style credentials, so he matched his spooky makeup with a sharp Victorian style suit, as he hit the UNICEF Ball with girlfriend Matilda Lowther.
Liv Tyler In Bun In The Oven Costume, Halloween 2014
Liv Tyler wins the prize for wittiest Halloween costume, dressing her baby bump as a bun in the oven for an early Halloween party.
Katy Perry in Cheeto Costume, Halloween 2014
Katy Perry went all out with her Cheeto costume – she even coloured her Instagram pic with an orange background to complement her outfit.
Kate Hudson Does Day Of The Dead Make-Up For Halloween, 2014
Kate Hudson decided to team her newly pink hair with some awesome Day Of The Dead make-up for the Casamigos Annual Halloween Party. Instagramming this shot of her stunning look, the actress said: “Thanks @christianthemua_ for this insanely fun make up! Have a beautiful weekend everyone!”
Kelly Osbourne Channels ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ For Halloween, 2014
Kelly Osbourne may have been dressing up her for her birthday party rather than Halloween but she still went for a spooky theme in an awesome Rocky Horror Picture Show ensemble.
Hilary Duff Is A Glam Fairy Princess For Halloween, 2014
Ever the glam girlie girl, Hilary Duff decided on a pretty fairy princess costume for the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party. We want that crown!
Ashley Madekwe Dresses Up As The Joker For Halloween, 2014
Revenge actress Ashley Madekwe showed she’s a superhero… or rather, a super villain fan, in her Joker costume at Matthew Morrison’s Halloween Party. Watch out Batman!
Lucy Hale Is The Twitter Bird For Halloween, 2014
Sick of the same old Halloween costumes? Lucy Hale has found one we bet no one else has thought of yet. Dressed up as the Twitter bird, the actress hit Matthew Morrison’s Halloween Party with her friend Drew Osborne who went as Instagram. Erm… good work guys.
Michelle Trachtenberg Zombifies Herself For Halloween, 2014
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg hit the Casamigos Annual Halloween Party as a traditional zombie. Teaming bloody wounds with dark smoky eyes, this is a Halloween winner every year.
Paris Hilton Goes As Disney’s Minnie Mouse For Halloween, 2014
Paris Hilton steered clear of the scary Halloween costumes options and turned up to the Casamigos Annual Halloween Party in an uber cute Disney-inspired outfit instead.