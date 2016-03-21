62 images

So. Cute.

There’s nothing we love quite as much as when celebrity mums ditch their dates and bring their daughters along to events. Sure, we love watching Liam Hemsworth hanging off the arm of Miley Cyrus just as much as the next girl – we’re not crazy. But there’s something quite refreshing seeing celebrity mums choosing to leave their men at home – even if it means we don’t get to see them suited up for one night, and we can always stalk Instagram to see what else they’re up to in the meantime.

This year, celebrity mums and daughter duos have brought the girl power and dominated near enough the entire awards season. Kesha, our reliable girl power source, was snapped sitting arm and arm with mum, Pebe Sebert at the Grammys. Even more heart emoji worthy, Pink ditched husband Carey Hart from the red carpet pap shots for adorable snaps with 6-year-old daughter Willow. Nope, we can hardly handle the cuteness either.

Just as our thumb recovered from double tapping all those Grammy throw back photos, Kylie Jenner decided to make our Instagram hearts implode by sharing her first mother daughter ‘selfie’ with one-month-old Stormi Webster. She made us wait an entire nine months and a few more weeks before finding out she was expecting and had already given birth, yet she decides that in the middle of all the mother daughter dating at the awards, it would be a brilliant time to make Stormi’s Instagram debut. We can only imagine what big sister Khloe will do to announce her birth.

SEE: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth

Indeed, all these celebrity mums and daughter duos has made us come over all soft, and just in time for Mothers Day! When we’re not showering our mums with gifts, we’ll be spending our day taking snaps to give these celebs a run for their money. Join us?