Spotted: Last Night’s Best Celebrity Pictures

Check out Whitney Port, Michelle Williams, Kristin Cavallari, Kourtney Kardashian, Liv Tyler and Natalie Portman at the most stylish events of the evening.
Whitney Port With Her Signature Wavy Hairstyle At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Whitney Port Looks Casually Cool At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Jessica Stam Sparkles In A Sequin Dress At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Nicky Hilton Wearing A Leather Dress At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Jessica Stam Wearing Smokey Eye Make-Up At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Rashida Jones At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Shannen Doherty At The Escada Flagship Store Launch In LA, 2010
Liv Tyler Wearing A Statement Necklace At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Liv Tyler At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Amy Adams At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Karolina Kurkova Looking Every Inch The Supermodel At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Natalie Portman And John Galliano At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Dree Hemingway Wearing A Floral Dress At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Karlie Kloss At The Christian Dior Flagship Boutique Relaunch Party In New York, 2010
Blake Lively With A Wavy Hairstyle At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Blake Lively Rocks Off-Duty Dressing At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Michelle Williams With A Pixie Crop Hairstyle At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Michelle Williams At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Michelle Trachtenberg At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Michelle Williams And Ryan Gosling At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Model Maggie Rizer At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Khloe Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian At The Bebe Store In LA, 2010
Khloe Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian Leaving The Bebe Store In LA, 2010
Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Leather Dress At The Bebe Store In LA, 2010
Kristin Cavallari With A Super-Sleek Hairstyle At The Peace Love & Juicy Couture Fragrance Launch In LA, 2010
Kristin Cavallari Wearing A Figure-Hugging Dress At The Peace Love & Juicy Couture Fragrance Launch In LA, 2010
Ben Affleck At The Premiere Of The Company Men In New York, 2010
Sofia Vergara At The OMEGA Boutique Opening In LA, 2010
Jennifer Missoni At The Premiere Of The Company Men In New York, 2010
Melanie Blatt And Jaime Winstone At The Deadly Sins And No Regrets Launch Party In London, 2010
Irina Shayk At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Vera Wang At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
Natalie Gal At The Premiere Of Blue Valentine In New York, 2010
