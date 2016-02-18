Sienna Miller’s Fashion File

Actress, model, designer, fashion icon; is there anything that Sienna Miller can’t do? Born in New York but raised in London, Sienna is one of our all time red carpet favourite ladies and every year she proves herself to be one to watch. And it doesn’t look like she’s going to stop wowing us on the fashion front any time soon.
In fact it could be the Met Ball or that she’s just popping down to the shops for milk and bread, Sienna always looks effortlessly chic. Whether that’s a little white Balenciaga dress for a TV appearance or glamourous Miu Miu and Oscar De La Renta gowns for award shows, Sienna makes sure all eyes are on her. Her fashion hits of the year though? The two show-stopping Gucci numbers Sienna wore at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, as part of her prestigious role on the film festival jury.
Another Sienna look that brings together any outfit – and one we’ve been copying religiously – is her incredible lob. When she bravely decided to chop off her long locks, her look was an instant hit. In fact, several LOOK staff members had chopped off their own within days.
Want to dress like Sienna? It’s all about showcasing next season’s trends now. This year she’s been loving stripes – we loved her monochrome Altuzzara shirt and skirt that she rocked during January and then there was that bright knitted midi dress from Celine. Talk about making a statement!
More recently, it’s her luxe winter layers that we’re lusting after – we’re obsessed with her bottle green Burberry coat. So much so we’ve made it our mission to find a coat just like it. Now, we can’t wait to see Sienna’s Spring style. Bring. It. On.
By Catherine Delves
Sienna Miller Works A Cut-Out Dress On The Ralph Lauren AW16 FROW, 2016
Sienna Miller Leaves LOVE Magazine’s Christmas Party In London, 2015
Sienna Miller sticks to a simple yet chic LBD for The Late Show appearance in NYC, 2015
Sienna Miller Wows In A Lace Beaded Dress At The ‘Burnt’ Premiere In New York, 2015
Sienna Miller Looks Relaxed In A Navy Jumper And Leather Trousers At The ‘Burnt’ Film Press Conference In LA, 2015
Sienna Miller Looks Elegant In A Pleated Lace Michael Kors Dress At The ‘High Rise’ Premiere In London, 2015
Sienna Miller Brings A Bit Of Sparkle To The Vionnet Store Opening Party During Paris Fashion Week, 2015
Sienna Miller Stuns In A (Very Long) Blush Galvan Slip Dress At The ‘High Rise’ Premiere, 2015
Sienna Miller Keeps It Low Key In A Grey Jumper And Black Skinny Jeans At Her Sister Savannah’s Fashion Launch Party In London, 2015
Sienna Miller Opts For A Pastel Blue Gucci Dress At Cannes Film Festival, 2015
Sienna Miller Wears Gucci At The 68th Cannes Film Festival, 2015
Sienna Miller Wears Armani To The Met Gala In New York, 2015
Sienna Miller Wears Altuzarra To The John Stewart Show In New York, 2015
Sienna Miller Wearing Burberry At the Evening Theatre Awards In London, 2014
Sienna Miller And Tom Sturridge At The ‘Effie Grey’ Film Premiere In London, 2014
Sienna Miller At The Kate Moss TopShop Collection Launch In London, 2014
Sienna Miller Wears Dolce & Gabbana To A BMW Launch In London, 2013
Sienna Miller Wearing Burberry At The Met Gala In New York, 2013
Sienna Miller In Erdem At The Golden Globes, 2013
Sienna Miller At The Hamptons International Film Festival In New York, 2012
Sienna Miller At ‘The Ever Changing Face of Beauty’ Video Installation In New York, 2012
Sienna Miller Debuts Her Pregnancy Bump In Style At An Event For New York Fashion Week, 2012
Sienna Miller Opts For The Classic LBD At An Awards Show In LA, 2011
Sienna Miller Attends A Dinner At Petersham Nurseries, London, 2011
Sienna Miller Looks Elegant In White At An Event In London, 2011
Sienna Miller Looks Simple Yet Sohisticated For The Burberry Catwalk Show, London, 2011
Sienna Miller At An Event In Kensington, London, 2011
Sienna Miller Does Dress-Down Cool At A Book Launch In London, 2011
Sienna Miller Dares To Wear Satin At A Gala In Dusseldorf, Germany, 2010
Sienna Miller In A Classic LBD At An Event In LA, 2010
Sienna Miller, November 2011
Sienna Miller, November 2011
Sienna Miller, October 2011
Sienna Miller Worked Burberry At The Fashion House’s SS12 Show, 2011
Sienna Miller Glammed Up For The Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards, September 2011
Sienna Miller At Fashion Designer Friend Matthew Williamson’s SS12 Show
Sienna Miller With Her Mum Jo And Sister Savannah Miller, 2011
Sienna Miller, June 2011
Sienna Miller, April 2011
Sienna Miller Returns To Her Boho Roots While Out In Primrose Hill, April 2011
Sienna Miller Looks Fab Even Leaving The Theatre After A Night At Work, March 2011
Sienna Miller And Savannah Miller Launch Their Twenty8Twelve Pop-Up Shop In Selfridges, March 2011
Sienna Miller Looks Gorgeous In A Stella McCartney Dress At The UNESCO Gala In Germany, October 2010
Sienna Miller Looks Super-Polished In A Pretty Sweetheart Neckline Dress By Nina Ricci, October 2010
Sienna Miller And Matthew Williamson, October 2010
Sienna Miller And Savannah Miller At The Twenty8Twelve SS11 Show, September 2010
Sienna Miller Does Festival Chic At Glastonbury, June 2010
Sister Act: Sienna Miller And Savannah Miller At A Party For Matthew Williamson, May 2010
Sienna Miller Stole The Show At The Costume Institute Gala In A Plunging Dress By Pucci, May 2010
Sienna Miller Looks Sweet In Ultra-Feminine Shorts By Chloe At Matthew Williamson’s AW10 Show In London, February 2010
Sienna Miller With Her Twenty8Twelve Models At London Fashion Week, February 2010
Sienna Miller And Her Sister Savannah Miller At A Party For Their SS10 Collection In New York, November 2009
Sienna Miller Sparkles In A Sequinned Balmain Dress At The Opening Party For ‘After Miss Julie’ In New York, October 2009
Sienna Miller At The Rag And Bone Store Opening In New York, October 2009
Sienna Miller Goes For Grown Up Glamour In A Smart Jumpsuit On The Late Show With David Letterman, October 2009
Sienna Miller Looks Cute In New York While Walking Her Dog, October 2009
Sienna Miller Takes A Bow With Sister Savannah Miller On The Tewnty8Twelve Catwalk, 2009
Sienna Miller With Anna Wintour At The Screening Of The September Issue, 2009
Sienna Miller’s Vintage Style At The Premiere Of GI Joe, 2009
Sienna Miller Keeps It Casual In NYC, 2009
Sienna Miller Goes Nautical At The London GI Joe Photocall, 2009
Sienna Miller Works It In Chloe Boots, 2009
Sienna Miller Wearing Jonathan Saunders In Vegas, 2009
Sienna Miller With Keira Knightley At The Edge Of Love Premiere, London, 2008
Sienna Miller Wearing Dior At The BAFTAs, 2008
Sienna Miller Celebrates Her Fashion Line In A Top Hat, 2007
Sienna Miller At The NYC Launch Of Twenty8Twelve, 2007
Sienna Miller Accessorises With Flowers, Notting Hill, 2007
Sienna Miller Makes A Statement With A Logo T-Shirt, 2007
Sienna Miller At The Valentino Dinner In Rome, 2007
Sienna Miller With Keira Knightley In Soho, London, 2007
Sienna Miller At the BAFTAs, 2007
Sienna Miller Wears Underwear As Outerwear To The NYC Premiere Of Factory Girl
Sienna Miller At The Factory Girl Premiere, California, 2007
Sienna Miller At The Golden Globes, LA 2007
Sienna Miller At The Palm Springs Film Festival, 2007
Sienna Miller At The Metropolitan Opera House, New York 2006
Sienna Miller In New York, 2006
Sienna Miller Wearing Burberry, 2006
Sienna Miller is dressed by Christopher Bailey of Burberry for the Costume Institute Gala in 2006 celebrating Anglomania.
Sienna Miller On The Red Carpet In London, 2006
Sienna Miller goes for a vintage look at the London premiere of Casanova
Sienna Miller’s New Look, 2005
Sienna Miller shows off her new short hairstyle leaving Nobu in London.
Sienna Miller’s Dramatic New Hairstyle, 2005
Sienna Miller went for a dramatic blonde, cropped hairstyle in 2005
Sienna Miller’s Wedding Style, 2005
Sienna Miller attends the wedding of her sister, and partner of her Twenty8Twelve fashion line, Savannah Miller, in Devon.
Sienna Miller Wearing Dior, 2005
Sienna Miller wears Dior for the premiere of Casanova at the Venice Film Festival.
Sienna Miller With Matthew Williamson, 2005
Sienna Miller With Jade Jagger, 2005
Sienna Miller parties at the Matthew Williamson Gala with ‘It’ girl, Jade Jagger.
Sienna Miller At The BAFTAs In Alexander McQueen, 2005
Sienna Miller, LA, 2004
Sienna Miller vamps it up in a wet-look dress on the red carpet in LA.
Sienna Miller At The London Premiere Of Layer Cake, 2004
Sienna Miller dresses down for the premiere of Guy Richie film, Layer Cake.
Sienna Miller And Jude Law, 2004
Sienna Miller attends a garden party with then boyfriend Jude Law in a dazzling blue dress.
Sienna Miller At Glastonbury, 2004
Sienna Miller, like Kate Moss, was one of the first celebrities to make festival dressing a style statement.
Sienna Miller With Jude Law, 2004
Sienna Miller wears a stunning emerald Grecian dress for The Vanity Fair party at the 2004 Oscars.
Sienna Miller Wearing Matthew Williamson, 2004
Sienna Miller keeps makeup and accessories to a minimum to let her dazzling pink Matthew Williamson dress make the style statement.
Sienna Miller Wearing Alexander McQueen, 2003
Sienna Miller choses to pair her stunning Alexander McQueen dress with flats for the LA premiere of Cold Mountain.
Sienna Miller, Classic Boho Style, 2003
Sienna Miller’s boho chic look defined the mid noughties. Here she is attending the opening night of London’s Hospital Club with her then trademark fringed hairstyle.