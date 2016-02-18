Sienna Miller’s Fashion File

95 images

Actress, model, designer, fashion icon; is there anything that Sienna Miller can’t do? Born in New York but raised in London, Sienna is one of our all time red carpet favourite ladies and every year she proves herself to be one to watch. And it doesn’t look like she’s going to stop wowing us on the fashion front any time soon.

In fact it could be the Met Ball or that she’s just popping down to the shops for milk and bread, Sienna always looks effortlessly chic. Whether that’s a little white Balenciaga dress for a TV appearance or glamourous Miu Miu and Oscar De La Renta gowns for award shows, Sienna makes sure all eyes are on her. Her fashion hits of the year though? The two show-stopping Gucci numbers Sienna wore at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, as part of her prestigious role on the film festival jury.

Another Sienna look that brings together any outfit – and one we’ve been copying religiously – is her incredible lob. When she bravely decided to chop off her long locks, her look was an instant hit. In fact, several LOOK staff members had chopped off their own within days.

Want to dress like Sienna? It’s all about showcasing next season’s trends now. This year she’s been loving stripes – we loved her monochrome Altuzzara shirt and skirt that she rocked during January and then there was that bright knitted midi dress from Celine. Talk about making a statement!

More recently, it’s her luxe winter layers that we’re lusting after – we’re obsessed with her bottle green Burberry coat. So much so we’ve made it our mission to find a coat just like it. Now, we can’t wait to see Sienna’s Spring style. Bring. It. On.

By Catherine Delves