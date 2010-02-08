Shop The Trend: New Army

Get ready to join the khaki club- spring’s hottest shade has hit the high street…
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 20
FC72 Double Button Military Dress At Asos, £47
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 20
Warehouse Vest Playsuit, £50
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 20
Topshop Lilly Cream Flower Skater, £35
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 20
Topshop Pale Denim Shorts By Unique, £45
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 20
Warehouse Khaki Parka, £75
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 20
Topshop Premium Velvet Tassel Clutch, £35
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 20
Faith Khaki Sewn Ankle Boot, £50
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 20
Urban Outfitters Flap Over Vintage Satchel, £38
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 20
River Island Buckled Ankle Boots, £39.99
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 20
Miss Selfridge Grey Tiered Waistcoat, £25
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 20
Galibardy Gold Crow Necklace, £21
Buy
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 12 of 20
Topshop Cutwork Rose Shrug, £15
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 13 of 20
Miss Selfridge Khaki Insert Dippy Hem Vest, £14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 20
G-Star Military Roll Sleeve Dress At Asos, £45
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 15 of 20
Topshop Military Cap, £14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 16 of 20
Miss Selfridge Khaki Rib Detail Parka, £55
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 17 of 20
G-Star Belted Cargo Trousers At Asos, £84
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 18 of 20
Dorothy Perkins Green Floral Pocket Dress, £25
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 19 of 20
Wallis Khaki Linen Scoop Pocket Trousers, £23
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 20 of 20