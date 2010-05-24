Shop LOOK Magazine: High Street Hottest

Shop the must-have online items featured in LOOK Magazine’s High Street Hottest this week, from your favourite fashion brands including Topshop. Mango, Gap and Oasis.
Topshop Tropical Tie Back Cami, £28
Topshop Asymetric Panel Zip Back Vest, £30
Debenhams Green & White Floral Print Kaftan, £40
Gap Red Floral Ankle Length Maxi Available At Asos, £49.50
Marks & Spencer Portfolio Double Handle Shopper Bag, £35
Mango X Bridge Retro Sunglasses Available At Asos, £20
Mango Contrast Belted Chino Available At Asos, £44.90
Monsoon Hawaii Maxi Dress, £180
New Look Lonline Lace Vest, £14
Oasis Large Rose Printed Skirt, £38
Oasis Dahlia Soft Peplum Dress, £70
Oasis Capsule Asymmetric Dress, £55
