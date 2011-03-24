Shop 10 Best: Boho Basics

Shop the boho trend with our top 10 high-street picks – team your boho basics with leather and blouses for a sleek take on the trend.
Topshop Lace Insert Bell Sleeve Top, £40
Evans Fringed Duffle Bag, £22
Topshop Suede Cork Wedge, £70
Dorothy Perkins Printed Skirt, £29.50
Pieces Venezia At Asos Flower Plait Belt, £8
Topshop Feather Print Top, £35
Miss Selfridge Laser Cut Shorts, £36
Topshop Tipped Feather Cape, WAS £60 NOW £30
Topshop Moccasin Ankle Boot, £36
