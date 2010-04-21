Sex And The City: Carrie Bradshaw’s Memorable Fashion Moments

Take a trip down memory lane to see how our favourite Manolo Blahnik-wearing Carrie Bradshaw changed the way we dress. Enjoy!
Sarah Jessica Parker Filming The Sex And The City Opening Sequence, 1998
Carrie Bradshaw With Mr Big, Season 1
Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York And Miranda Hobbes, Season 1
Sarah Jessica Parker Wearing An LBD And A Curly Hairstyle, Season 1
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Floral Dress As She Strolls Around Town With Big, Season 1
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Black Jacket And Curly Bob Hairstyle, Season 1
Classic Carrie Bradshaw – With Her Laptop, Season 1
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Skin-Tight Evening Dress, Season 1
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing THAT Fur Coat, Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw With Love Interest Seth (Jon Bon Jovi), Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing Her Famous Carrie Necklace, Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Hubbell’ Moment, Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Floral Dress, White Dress And Tan Bag While Shopping, Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Floral Dress And Carrying A Louis Vuitton Bag, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Fur Coat And Checked Trousers, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw With Miranda Hobbs And Samantha Jones At Charlotte York’s Wedding To Tray, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Carrying A Christian Dior Saddle Bag As She Goes On A Date With Aidan Shaw, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Meets Big As She Walks Aidan’s Dog, Pete, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Sipping A Cosmopolitan And Sporting A Messy Updo, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Floral Vintage Coat And Clashing Skirt, Season 3
Sarah Jessica Parker Wearing A Chanel Top And Tie Dye Trousers, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Plunging LND, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw With GBF Stanford Blatch, Season 3
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Dolce & Gabbana Floral Dress At Her Fitting For The Celebrity Catwalk Show, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Strapless Blue Boob Tube And Miranda Hobbes Wearing A Figure-Hugging Denim Jeans, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Red Multi-Coloured Prom Dress with Samantha Jones, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing Blue Hotpants And A Long Cardigan, Season 4
Sarah Jessica Parker As Carrie Bradshaw, Taking A Rest Before Filming With Dog Sweetie, 2000
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Timmy Woods Horse Bag And White Manolo Blahnik Heels As She Walks With Samantha Jones, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw With Aiden Shaw At His Country House In Suffern, New York, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw With Samantha Jones On A Shopping Trip, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Green Sports Top, Season 5
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Mulit-Coloured Dress In Madison Avenue, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Carring A Fendi Bag And Wearing A Flat Cap, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Michael Kors Dress And A Brocade MoMo Falana Coat In Park Avenue, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Red Jacket And Multi-Coloured Skirt, Season 4
Carrie Bradshaw Weaing A Statement Pink Scarf And A Green Strapless Top, Season 5
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Pink Coat, White Gloves And A Tiara While Feeding The Birds, Season 5
Carrie Bradshaw Hailing A Cab In A White Coat Complete With Lace Sleeves, Season 5
Sarah Jessica Parker At A Photo Shoot In New York, 2002
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Monochrome Jacket, Floral Dress And Black Wedges
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing Grey Cropped Trousers, A Multi-Coloured Headscarf And Carrying A Pink Handbag, Season 5
Sarah Jessica Parker At A Photoshoot For Sex And The City, 2003
Sarah Jessica Parker Fixing Her Hair At A Photoshoot For Sex And The City, 2003
Sarah Jessica Parker Filming The Promotional Clip For Sex And The City, 2003
Carrie Bradshaw With Alexander Petrovsky, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Calvin Klein Silk Dress, Vintage Coat, Miu Miu Shoes And Christian Dior Bag, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Carring Flowers And Wearing A Multi-Coloured Strapless Lace Top, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Waist-Clinching Dress And Headscarf, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Carrying A Prada Shopping Bag And Wearing A Low-Cut Red Floral Dress, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw With Miranda Hobbes Wearing Prom Dresses, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing An Oscar De La Renta Dress, With Alexander Petrovsky, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Filming Episode 82, ‘The Catch’, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Trilby And Vest Top, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Chunky Cardigan, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Pink Jumper And Monochrome Skirt, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Babysits Brady During Miranda And Steve’s Honeymoon, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Pink Fur Hat, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw With Samantha Jones Wearing Statement Red Trousers, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw with Alexander Petrovsky, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Sporting A Super-Sleek Ponytail And Wearing A Sequin Dress, Season 6
Sarah Jessica Parker And Jack Berger Out And About In New York, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Arrives In Paris Wearing A Sonia Rykiel Top And Skirt, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Betsey Johnson Bustier And Balenciaga Skirt In Paris, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Balenciaga Dress, Christian Louboutin Heels And A Christian Lacroix Coat With Alexander Petrovsky, 2003
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Green Seafoam Ballet Dress, Season 6
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Pink Prom Dress By Jill Stuart, A White Fur Coat by Zandra Rhodes And Nude Monolo Blahnik Heels, 2004
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Fur Coat And Carrying A Monolo Blahnik Shopping Bag, Season 6
The Sex and the City: The Movie, 2007
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing Dolce & Gabbana Skirt With A Fur Wrap, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Green And White Floral Coat With Mr Big, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Contrasting Green And White Floral Outfit And Balenciaga Shoes, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A White Corsage Dress And Balenciaga Shoes, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Pink Short By Thomas Pink With A Cream Waistcoat Suit ,SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Red And White Floral Peplum Dress And Carrying A Fendi Clutch, With Miranda Hobbes, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Yellow Waistcoat And A Grey Skirt, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Grey Cardigan And Sporting A Wavy Hairstyle, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Floral Pink Dress With Stanford Blatch, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw sporting A New Dark Hairstyle, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Black Fur Coat And Trilby, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Vintage Fur Coat And A Sequin Beret, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Vivienne Westwood Dress On Her Wedding Day, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw In Vivienne Westwood Dress On Her Wedding Day, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Shopping In The Diane Von Furstenberg Store, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Shopping In The Diane Von Furstenberg Store, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Re-Visits The Eighties, SATC The Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Halston Heritage Dress And Christian Louboutin Shoes, Sex And The City 2 Movie
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Purple Dress By Halston Heritage, Sex And The City 2 Movie, 2009
Sarah Jessica Parker Filming Sex And The City 2 Movie, 2009
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Dior T-Shirt And Prom Skirt, Sex And The City 2 Movie, 2009
Carrie Bradshaw Wearing A Checked Skirt And Cropped Jeans, Sex And The City 2 Movie, 2009
AnnaSophia Robb On The Set Of The Carrie Diaries Playing A Young Carrie Bradshaw, 2012
