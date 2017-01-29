SAG Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pictures
All the best outfits and funniest moments from the SAGs!
The SAG Awards are always *so* stylish
The best dressed on the red carpet (and the most outrageous)
Emma Stone
Em stuck to tradition and wore a very cool LBD.
Sophia Bush
Gorgeous Sophia wowed in a Marchesa peplum fuchsia dress and matching eyes.
Natalie Portman
Ivory, balloon-sleeves, flowing and oh-so-beautiful. Natalie scored high with this Dior gown.
Laura Carmichael
Laura looked stunning in her floral noodle-strapped column dress.
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things star Millie looked lovely in a sweet red Armani gown.
Finn, Caleb, Noah, Gaten from Stranger Things
How dapper did the Stranger Things boys look? Cute!
Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery
Looks like Nancy is still undecided between Steve and Jonathan…
Michelle Dockery
Brit star Michelle opted for a fun, brightly striped Elie Saab dress.
Jackie Cruz
OITNB babe Jackie worked an off-the-shoulder LBD with sassy red lipstick.
Samantha Isler
We’re crushing on Samantha’s Jade-green gown with black detailing.
Emily Althaus
The OITNB star went for a very deep plunge on the red carpet.
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star looked like an actual golden statuette in her form-fitting gown. Loving the orange lippy clash!
Jessica Pimentel
OITNB’s Jessica chose a racy sequin number, flashing a lotta leg.
Claire Foy, Matt Smith
The Crown stars Matt and Claire looking all kinds of fabulous. Her dress is *beautiful*!
Gwendoline Christie
Who needs a dress when you’ve got the sassiest sequin jumpsuit in town?
Emily Blunt
Brit beauty Emily chose a beaded nude gown and sleek locks.
Octavia Spencer
Showing off her décolletage in the chicest way with sheer panelling.
Dascha Polanco
Suited ‘n’ booted, OITNB flashed a hint of bra under her boyish two-piece.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley looked super pretty in her ethereal tulle dress by Marchesa.
Kate Hudson
Bring edgy catwalk fash to the red carpet in Dior.
Melissa Rauch
The Big Bang Theory star Melissa went for a nude dress and soft make up.
Thandie Newton
Looking fab in a quirky printed frock.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Showing off her curves in a shimmering burgundy gown.
Janelle Monae
We’re really feeling Janelle’s monochrome party number. Espesh those pearls…
Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara
Sophie Turner
Swit swoo! GoT babe Sophie looks super hot in slinky red.
Kirsten Dunst
Prom-ready in the loveliest gown and soft waves.
Meryl Streep
The queen has arrived!
Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson
Kerry Washington
Kerry looked chic in white lace, flashing her shoulders.
Michelle Williams
She never fails to win on the red carpet.
Rashida Jones
Rashida looked pretty in delicate pink.
Mayim Bialik
The big Bang Theory’s Mayim opted for rich stripes and looked fabulous doing so.
Shannon Purser
Stranger Things Barb is BACK! And she’s never looked so great.
Amy Adams
Amy looked statuesque in a stunning Tom Ford gown.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole chose a dazzling green sequin gown with feathery shoulders.
Salma Hayek
Bringing some fun in mustard yellow.