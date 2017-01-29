37 images

All the best outfits and funniest moments from the SAGs!

The month of January can be long, dry (if you’re good) and very boring. We reckon that’s how the Hollywood gods decided, once upon a time, to create awards season. What better way to cheer ourselves up than by looking gorgeous gowns on even more gorgeous celebrities! And the SAG Awards certainly has a few of them…

The SAG Awards are always *so* stylish

Every year the Screen Actors Guild Awards entertain the creme de la creme of talent, all of whom walk the red carpet. Actors and actresses spend weeks deciding which designer’s incredible creation they will wear on the night. Glam squads prep their teams and kits so they are ready to make their star into a superstar.

The best dressed on the red carpet (and the most outrageous)

The most handsome of men, stylish of women and glamorous couples attend the event, taking time to waltz along the plush red carpet. And all for our enjoyment!

Yes, there are actual awards that happen, too. But the red carpet is where the *real* fun happens…