Raincoats: Your Wet Weather Saviour

They're so good, you'll be wearing them rain or shine!

Getting caught in the rain with no appropriate cover-up can be a nightmare (especially if your hair is prone to frizz). With Britain’s weather being so unpredictable there is always a reason to make a raincoat part of your wardrobe. Not only do they keep that pesky rain at bay, but they’re also perfect for layering up during the transitional months too. From blustery autumn days, to spring’s April showers, it’s a wardrobe staple that will keep you covered all year round. Truss us, we’re experts.

Raincoats may not sound like the most stylish of choices, but trust us when we say that the tables have turned. Raincoats have made major fashion strides in recent years, and now with more choice than ever there are plenty of ways to look stylish while sheltering from the elements – and they really are an essential for those drizzly days ahead.

With a rainbow of colours to choose from, you’ll soon be cheering up the dreariest of days – the brighter the better we say! From block colours to bold florals, this season’s styles will be sure to liven up any autumn look.

Want to keep it smart? Then look for classic neutrals or belted styles to add structure. Wear open over jeans and ankle boots, or layer over girly dresses and knee-highs.

Whether you’re looking for one to roll-up and stash in your bag, or for something more heavy-duty for total weather resistance, we’ve found the best coats available to buy now that cover every budget.

So get ready to dodge the downpours and stay dry out there – Happy shopping!