Primark Lingerie Range: The Lust-Worthy New Buys

24 images

Primark’s lingerie collection is the hot topic of the LOOK office right now. And for very good reason.

From lace overlays and satin fabrics, to pretty pinks and pastel mint greens, Primark’s lingerie range has covered all the bases and is only getting better with its new-in offerings.



SEE: The Lingerie We’re Loving



We’re completely obsessed with the gorgeous new rose embroidered mesh bra and matching thong set, which would work perfectly as pretty Christmas lingerie. The intricate strap detailing on both the bra and thong gives the set a luxe feel. Guarenteed to make you feel instantly glamorous at bedtime? Most definitely.

Primark’s latest range of women’s underwear boasts a sea of sheer panelling, lace detailing and soft satin. The colour palette includes soft pastels and nude shades, as well as classic black and jewel green colourways to compliment your everyday wardrobe.

Criss-cross straps also feature heavily, which can turn even the most simple bra design into an instant feature – simply layer underneath a low-back top or dress.

We’re loving the soft pink oriental print bra set too, which nods to the current print trend and could work under a party-style sheer top.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on cute everyday undies, or want to add some spice to your lingerie collection, Primark’s lingerie range has something that will tick your boxes.

And with a range of different shaped bras, from balconette to t-shirt styles, there’s bound to be something to compliment your shape too.

We’re also crushing on the latest Primark swimwear range right now, perfect for your holiday or just hanging pool-side.

Primark just doesn’t get any better.