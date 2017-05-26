30 images

And so low-priced we can buy it all!

Primark swimwear range is ticking ALL our holiday boxes right now.

And loads of our fave girls on Instagram are giving us serious holiday bod goals, in their brand new Primark swimmers.

How many times have you just left all your holiday shopping until the very last minute only to have missed out on the best swim buys of the season?

You’re going to want to act fast on these budget beauties, as they won’t be around for long…

Finally in my @primark summer set! It's @primark tiiimeee 👙🌊🦄 #PrimarkSunSavers #Primark A post shared by Federica De Rosa (@federica_of_rose) on May 10, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

This mermaid style swimsuit that Ariel would be proud of is everything. Just look at the shells! Plus the unicorn is also available in store, for just £10.

Beach ready with @primark here in Thailand 🌴 This combo cost just £21… sunglasses too! #ad – Catch up with my new #Primark haul on my YouTube channel! A post shared by •👁 C H A R L O T T E (@ch32) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

You would have everyone asking where you got your ‘kini from in this cool combo.

And for the ladies that prefer an all-in-one, Primark has an AMAZING selection of chic cossies that will have you looking holiday ready in a matter of moments. This slogan swimsuit is everything our inner Marbs girl is screaming out for.

⛱ S U M M E R E S S E N T I A L S ⛱#PrimarkSunSavers #Primark #ad @primark A post shared by Jolielot I Marlot Willems (@jolielot) on May 21, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Primark also has great separates that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect two-piece look.

Opt for a bikini top with a halter neck as this style will not only provide you with the ultimate pin-up girl silhouette, but the classic shape will also give you the support you need to feel comfortable whilst styling it beside the pool.

Vacation vibes living that cruise LYF 👙🛳🍹☀️#primarksunsavers #primark #ad @primark A post shared by Λ N O U S K Λ (@anouskapb) on May 7, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

This nautical number is the perfect piece for your forever wardrobe. Wear underneath distressed denim mom shorts and a loose chambray shirt for your new signature city break look.

See below for our pick of the best Primark swimwear styles for you to peruse before indulging in some (essential) holiday retail therapy.

We’re here to take the stress out of the swimwear situation and this lot includes a style to suit all budgets and shapes. Don’t leave it too long though – these purse friendly beauties won’t be around for long….