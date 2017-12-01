Primark Coats: The LOOK Edit

14 images

We want them all!

High street fashion favourite Primark has released their latest winter coat drop and it’s uh-mazing. Inspired by the catwalk but transformed into high street fashion at affordable prices, this is the only place you want to look for that fashion must have, without breaking the bank.

See: Christmas Jumpers

Puffer Coats

The ultimate must-buy of 2017, the puffer coat is a ticks-all-the-boxes purchase. Stylish, warm, waterproof and long-lasting, yep, if you are looking for something practical to keep out the winter chill (and the guaranteed English drizzle), then this season’s must-have puffer coat is probably the best way to tackle winter. Sports-luxe inspired stripes and zippers give this £20 coat a high-end appeal.

Stripe Puffer coat, £20, Primark

Parka Coats

Not just for casual weekends in the country, parka coats have had a revamp for AW18 and Primark is definitely giving celeb-fave Barbour a run for their money with this chic design. But at a fraction of the price, obvs.

Lined Parka, £25, Primark

Aviator Coats

Nothing beats a classic shearing coat as soon as the temperature drops. From soft pink to grey and tan, Primark’s oversized-styles work for the office and weekends alike and they’ll never date. Cosy factor – high!

Pink Coat, £30, Primark

Click to see the very best coats from our fave shop.