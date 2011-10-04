Pride Of Britain Awards 2011: All The Pictures

See all the celebrities at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2011 with show-stopping dresses from Cheryl Cole, Tulisa Contostavlos, Stacey Soloman, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, Abigail Clancy, Elle Macpherson, Jade Thompson, Myleene Klass, Louise Redknapp and Coleen Rooney.
Hilary Devey At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
The Saturdays’ Vanessa White And Mollie King At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Joe McElderry At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Olly Murs At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Abbey Clancy Wearing A Dress By Philip Armstrong At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Piers Morgan At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Shona McGarty At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Jane Torvill And Christopher Dean At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Tom Felton At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Stacey Solomon At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
BINTM Winner Jade Thompson At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Nell McAndrew At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Freddie Flintoff At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Peter Andre At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
The Loose Women At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Joanne Froggatt At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Michael McIntyre At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
James Corden At The Pride Of Britain Awards 201
Joe Calzaghe And Kristina Rihanoff At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Ben Shephard And Annie Perks At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Ola Jordan At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Natasha Kaplinsky At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Christine Bleakley Shares A Giggle With A Friend At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Carol Vorderman At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Kate Garraway At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Tasmin Lucia Khan At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Fiona Phillips At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Jessica Wright At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Tulisa Contostavlos Looks Party Perfect At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
David Gandy At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Coleen Rooney With A Ponytail Hairstyle At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Nicola Roberts At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell And Sally Lindsay From Loose Women At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Preeya Kalidas At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Jamie Redknapp And Louise Redknapp At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Kirsty Gallacher At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Amy Childs At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Jo Joyner At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Elle Macpherson At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Sam Faiers Wearing A Forever Unique Dress With Jessica Wright At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Cheryl Cole Teams Her Victoria Beckham Dress With A Small Clutch Bag At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Abbey Clancy Wearing Philip Armstrong At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Abbey Clancy With A Side-Swept Hairstyle At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Tulisa Contostavlos With A Side-Bun Hairstyle At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Mollie King At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Peta Todd At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Cheryl Cole Causes A Frenzy At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Holly Valance At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Melanie Chisholm At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Holly Willoughby Wearing Very At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Louie Spence At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Caroline Flack At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Mollie King And Vanessa White At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Tess Daly At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Emma Bunton At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Elle Macpherson And Jade Thompson At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Cheryl Cole With A Curly Bobbed Hairstyle At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Cheryl Cole Wows Wearing Victoria Beckham At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Stacey Solomon At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Louise Redknapp At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Christine Bleakley At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Cheryl Cole Strikes A Pose For Her Fans At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Rochelle Wiseman And Una Healy At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Kimberley Walsh At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Coleen Rooney Wearing A Limited Edition Littlewoods Dress At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
Nicola Roberts Wearing Luisa Beccaria At The Pride Of Britain Awards 2011
