Perfume: Which New Season Fragrance Are You?

From Glossier to Jo Malone, these are the scents we can't stop spritzing right now
It’s national fragrance week, and to celebrate we’ve hand picked out our favourite scents out right now. Gone are the days when fragrance could be grouped into woody, floral, sensual and sweet. Shoppers want more from their signature scents, and these perfumers are taking note. Here are the new fragrance categories to get on your radar.
The Eco Warrior
From sustainable packaging to botanical ingredients, the demand for au-natural beauty has extended from our skincare arsenal and into our fragrances. According to research by OnBuy.com, 64% of shoppers will be looking to try vegan perfume this year. But whether you’re dairy-free or not, it’s time to put these cruelty-free, eco friendly fragrances the very top of your wish list…
The Millennial
Want a scent so intriguing – everyone will ask what you’re wearing? Welcome to the Millennial. Everything from their instagrammable packaging to their gender-neutral top notes, these gorgeous aromas are the cool scandi bloggers of the fragrance world.
The Updated Classic
If this was high-school, these would be the popular kids. They’re the timeless big namers that we’ve all been obsessed with at one time or another. Now they’ve had an upgrade: with chicer bottles and even more expensive smelling notes – these are fashion’s most coveted scents.
The Hidden Treasure
The high-street might not be your go-to destination when discovering a new fragrance: but hidden amongst some of our favourite fast-fashion are a whole host of niche scents. Plus, these undiscovered heroes offer an original fragrance you’re unlikely to smell on your friends, without the hefty price tag.
Now have a ‘nose’ through our gallery to find your ideal perfume partner.
THE ECO WARRIOR
With spicy honeysuckle and tobacco, Elizabeth & James’ newest Nirvana is alluring and addictive. Plus, it’s vegan and PETA approved!
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst, £69 50ml
THE ECO WARRIOR
Ticking off all our eco-friendly boxes, The Body Shop fragrances are vegan, cruelty free and use totally sustainable packaging. Widdringtonia is a woody mash-up of cedarwood and vetiver for a unisex scent we can’t stop spritzing.
The Body Shop Widdringtonia Eau De Parfum, £28, 50ml
THE ECO WARRIOR
Made with 100% natural ingredients that combine with your skin to create a unique scent, this crisp and minty fragrance is subtly captivating thanks to it’s woody vanilla drydown.
Abel White Vetiver Perfume, £45 15ml
THE ECO WARRIOR
Clean and fresh, Neon Rose is like being drenched in a bouquet of your favourite fleurs. Plus, Floral Street aims to be as eco-friendly as possible, using totally recyclable and compostable packaging.
Floral Street Neon Rose, £55, 50ml
THE ECO WARRIOR
THE MILLENNIAL
Woody, earthy and spicy – this super androgynous fragrance smells modern, clean and like the English Countryside. Plus, they have a correlating candle, so you can scent your home, like yourself!
Laboratory Perfumes Amber EDT, £65 100ml
THE MILLENNIAL
Warming, rich and delicious – this Jo Malone scent is like nothing we’ve ever smelt before. Part of their limited edition English Fields collection, Oat & Cornflower is a heady and masculine scent with a hint of hazelnut making it completely irresistible.
Jo Malone English Fields Oat & Cornflower, £47 30ml
THE MILLENNIAL
Capturing humility and happiness in a bottle – this eau de toilette has zesty orange blossom and bergamot making it light, simple and a total joy to wear.
Lola James Harper Little By Little With Joy, £59 50ml
THE MILLENNIAL
Creamy, musky and warm, Glossier You is the kind of fragrance that genuinely smells different on everyone. Now available in a chic solid-form pebble, keep in your bag at all times.
Glossier You Solid Perfume, £19 4g
THE MILLENNIAL
Inspired by iconic songs through the decades, Art Meets Art’s I Put A Spell On You is crisp, fresh and woody.
Art Meets Art I Put A Spell On You EDP, £70 50ml
THE UPDATED CLASSIC
Cashmere and sandlewood make this scent both warming and sophisticated, whilst the top notes of pear give it a fresh and fruity sparkle.
Issey Miyake L’Eau D’issey Pure, £61 50ml
THE UPDATED CLASSIC
The classic Chloé fragrance, but as you’ve never smelt it before. Nomade has the sweetness of cherry plum, but the aromatic headiness of oak moss and freesia.
Chloé Nomade, £70 50ml
THE UPDATED CLASSIC
The newest in the Elie Saab collection, In White is as chic and crisp as the original, with sweet orange blossom and sun-dried jasmine for an uplifting boost.
Elie Saab Le Parfum in White, £61 50ml
THE HIDDEN TREASURE
By looking at the bottle, you’d never guess this was a high-street fragrance. The fruity oriental scent mixes peach, orchid and musk for a smell so intriguing, everyone will ask what it is you’re wearing
Zara Oriental Gourmand EDP, £17.99 100ml
THE HIDDEN TREASURE
Sweetened with rose and ylang-ylang, this floral scent is light, uplifting and leaves a trail in the air behind you!
LUSH Amelie Mae Perfume, £39 100ml
THE HIDDEN TREASURE
Following on from their sell-out Babe Power fragrance, Vibe Enhancer gives a lighter, fresher scent for spring.
Missguided Vibe Enhancer Body Mist, £10 290ml
THE HIDDEN TREASURE
Elegantly floral without being sickly sweet, this more niche scent combines eau de rose, Turkish delight and sugar cane for a spritz of addictive blush.
Urban Outfitters Macaron Rosé EDP, £16 30ml