23 images

We're expecting even BIGGER things this year

The Oscars 2018 are nearly here, and while we’re obviously super excited to see who will take home the awards, we’re secretly even MORE looking forward to seeing what the world’s biggest A-listers will wear for the event.

When it comes to designers, everyone from Armani and Dior to Gucci and Louis Vuitton has been called upon by the stars to dress them for the renowned Oscars red carpet. Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy are never far behind either, and this time, we’re expecting our stars to pull out ALL the big guns. Naturally, there’s always a fair few celebs who really get into the spirit of the occasion and go for an Oscars gold dress – because if you’re not gonna win a statue, you might as well dress like one.

Ahead of this year’s awards ceremony then, we’ve put together a compilation of the very best Oscars dresses that have ever graced the event. We’re talking Cher’s near-naked dress back in 1992, Celine Dion’s backwards satin tuxedo get-up she sported at the 1999 awards and that Helena Bonham Carter Union Jack garter in 2011. We’re not kidding.

So without further ado, sit back, relax and prepare to be taken on an Oscars dress journey that’ll have you gawping, gagging and in fits of laughter (not necessarily in that order)…