New Look SS14: The Full Collection

New Look’s SS14 collection is full of key staples and trends hot for this coming season. Packed full to the brim with sunshine-inspired palm tree patterns, pretty pastel shades, juicy citrus clutch bags and enough beautiful dresses to last you all summer, this is one scorching high street drop you need to get saving for. And let’s not forget New Look’s ever-gorgeous shoes. Cool colour-block heels, strappy sandals and chunky gladiators all feature one of our fave lines yet…
New Look SS14: Floral Zip Dress, £24.99
New Look SS14: Chicago Oversized Tee, £14.99
New Look SS14: Coral Lace Midi Skirt, £24.99
New Look SS14: Blue And Mint Block Heels, £19.99
New Look SS14: Palm Tree Shopper, £12.99
New Look SS14: White Zip-Front Backpack, £19.99
New Look SS14: Floral Crop Top, £17.99
New Look SS14: Floral High-Waisted Midi Skirt, £19.99
New Look SS14: Parrot Hot Pants, £12.99
New Look SS14: Tropical Print Skirt, £19.99
New Look SS14: Blue And Black Strappy Heels, £19.99
New Look SS14: Coral Lace Short Sleeve Shirt, £22.99
New Look SS14: Neon Yellow Clutch, £12.99
New Look SS14: Spotty Cream Sweatshirt, £14.99
New Look SS14: Black And White Palm Tree Skirt, £14.99
New Look SS14: Ripped Denim Midi Skirt, £19.99
New Look SS14: Floral Embroidered Jacket, £54.99
New Look SS14: Monochrome Block Heels, £39.99
New Look SS14: Watermelon Clutch Bag, £9.99
New Look SS14: Monochrome Polka Dot Skirt, £22.99
New Look SS14: Pink Checked Blouse, £17.99
New Look SS14: Grey Double Breasted Jacket, £49.99
New Look SS14: Floral Maxi Dress, £24.99
New Look SS14: High-Waisted Pineapple Shorts, £14.99
New Look SS14: Pink Woven Boyfriend Blazer, £39.99
New Look SS14: Floral Mesh Midi Skirt, £34.99
New Look SS14: Checked Shirt, £19.99
New Look SS14: Black ‘I Hate Mondays’ Jumper, £19.99
New Look SS14: Floral Mini Skirt, £19.99
New Look SS14: Black Gladiator Heels, £24.99
New Look SS14: Neon-Trimmed Beach Bag, £19.99
New Look SS14: Monochrome Slip Dress With Lace Hem, £22.99
New Look SS14: Orange Fruit Clutch, £9.99
New Look SS14: Silk Black Bomber, £19.99
New Look SS14: Tropical Cut-Out Maxi Dress, £24.99
New Look SS14: Monochrome Spotted Shift Dress, £22.99
New Look SS14: White Block Heels, £29.99
New Look SS14: Floral Shift Dress, £24.99
New Look SS14: Lemon Fruit Clutch, £9.99
