Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Pretty Presents She’ll Love

While we are strong believers that you should do what you can to make your mum feel special every day of the year, Sunday 26th of March is an entire day devoted to saying thank you to them for everything that they do for us! And what better way than to spoil them silly? Yep, just in time for the big day, we’ve searched high and low for the most stylish beauty and fashion gifts which – in turn – are guaranteed to score you some serious brownie points. We should probably warn you though, these ones are so good you’ll want to keep them all for yourselves. Sorry, mum!

Now where to begin… If your mum is more of a beauty queen than you, you can’t go wrong with a good ol’ smelly. This time, though, we’re not talking about the likes of Lush or Marks & Spencer, we’re talking the real designer deal. Jo Malone, Liberty and L’Occitane offer up a whole load of mum-friendly bathroom goodies that’ll have her wishing she’d discovered the brand sooner.

The best part? While you’d expect these ones to come with a hefty price tag to match, each label sells gift sets that mean your mum can try more than one product and you can rest assured that she’ll like at least one piece!

As for the rest, there’s jewellery, pyjamas, notebooks and homeware to choose from too. Last but not least, if there’s one thing you can’t go wrong with come Mother’s Day, it’s a trusty bouquet of flowers. Add to that a quirky jug to display them in and you’re looking at one totally fail-safe Mother’s Day gift.

Et voila – a Mother’s Day to remember. Now there’s just the little task of keeping your hands OFF…