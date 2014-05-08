Miley Cyrus: Her Dramatic Style Transformation

Miley Cyrus’ style has definitely transformed since her early Hannah Montana days. With her daring tour costumes and risqué red-carpet frocks, we can barely believe how much her look has changed over the years…
Miley Cyrus Glams Up For The MTV Video Music Awards In LA, 2015
Miley Cyrus Attends The amfAR Inspiration Gala In New York, 2015
Miley Cyrus Wears Schiaparelli To Elton John’s Oscar Party In LA, 2015
Miley Opts For An Unexpectedly Cutesy Look At A Bafta Party, 2014
Miley Cyrus Rocks A Dollar Print Costume In Concert At The O2 Arena, London, 2014
Miley Cyrus Does Big Lips In Costume For Her Concert At The O2 Arena, London, 2014
Miley Cyrus Goes For A Leaf Print Leotard For Her Bangerz Tour Performance, 2014
Miley Cyrus Goes All Out In Gingham In Concert, 2014
Miley Cyrus Wraps Up In A Giant Coat On New Year, 2013
Miley Cyrus Goes For A Chic Dungaree Skirt Look At Planet Hollywood, 2013
Miley Cyrus Smartens Up In Maison Martin Margiela At The Z100 Jingle Ball, 2013
Miley Cyrus Goes For A Chic Calvin Klein Outfit At The Kiis FM Jingle Bell Ball, 2013
Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In A Tailored White Versace Suit At The American Music Awards, 2013
Miley Cyrus Channelled Arabian Nights For Her Performance On The X Factor, 2013
Miley Cyrus Dares To Bare At The iHeartRadio Music Festival, 2013
Miley Cyrus Out And About In London, 2013
Miley Cyrus Performs At The MTV Video Music Awards, 2013
Miley Cyrus In Yves Saint Laurent At The Teen Choice Awards, 2013
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth At The ‘Paranoia’ LA Premiere, 2013
Miley Cyrus Out And About In New York, 2013
Miley Cyrus In Monochrome Balmain At The Billboard Music Awards, 2013
Miley Cyrus Goes Punks In Marc Jacobs At The Met Gala, 2013
Miley Cyrus Rocks Emilio Pucci At The Oscars, 2013
Miley Cyrus Wears A Cut Out Norma Kamali Dress At ‘VH1 Divas’, 2012
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth At The Australians In Film Breakthrough Awards, 2012
Miley Cyrus In White Jean Paul Gaultier At The Billboard Music Awards, 2012
Miley Cyrus Wears Roberto Cavalli At The Oscars, 2012
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth At The ‘CNN Heroes’ An All-Star Tribute, 2011
Miley Cyrus Works Dolce & Gabbana At The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, 2011
Miley Cyrus In Marchesa At The American Music Awards, 2010
Miley Cyrus Wearing Jenny Packham At The Oscars, 2010
Miley Cyrus At The ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ London Premiere, 2009
Miley Cyrus At The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, 2009
Miley Cyrus Wows In Zuhair Murad At The Oscars, 2009
Miley Cyrus At The Teen Choice Awards, 2009
Miley Cyrus At The The Country Music Television Awards, 2008
Miley Cyrus In Floor-Length Valentino At The Oscars, 2008
Miley Cyrus At The American Music Awards, 2007
Miley Cyrus At The Teen Choice Awards, 2007
Miley Cyrus At Her Album Release, 2007
Miley Cyrus As Hannah Montana, 2007
Miley Cyrus At The VH1 Awards, 2006
Miley Cyrus At The Country Music Awards, 2006
