LOOK Readers #TakeControl With John Frieda Frizz Ease

Finally, you can #takecontrol of your frizz with the UK’s No1 hair–smoothing range John Frieda Frizz Ease. Frizz no longer rules, you do.
LOOK Reader Katie Zavros: Before
Katie says: “I washed my hair with the Frizz Ease Smooth Start Shampoo and Conditioner, then applied Original Hair Serum on wet hair to help banish frizz – heated tongs take their toll on my locks!”
LOOK Reader Katie Zavros: After
Katie says: “I finished with Unwind Curls Calming Crème and, hey presto, my waves are silky smooth!”
John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum
We asked Katie to trial John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Smooth Start Shampoo and Conditioner (RRP £5.09 each) – a nourishing formula with olive oil and a hi-tech Frizz Mending complex – followed by Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum (RRP £6.29), which repels humidity, and the new Frizz Ease Unwind Curls Calming Crème (RRP £5.89), to soften curls and create smooth waves.
LOOK Reader Mel Mould: Before
Mel says: “I styled my hair using the John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls range and it worked wonders!”
LOOK Reader Mel Mould: After
Mel says: “The delicious-smelling Dream Curls Shampoo and Conditioner left my locks silky soft, while the 6 Effects+ Serum helped to add shine and eliminate my frizz.”
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects + Serum
We asked Mel to trial John Frieda’s new and improved Dream Curls Shampoo and Conditioner (RRP £5.09 each), which are infused with a styling polymer to define your ringlets. The hi-tech 6 Effects+ Serum (RRP £6.29) repels humidity, while the heat-activated Go Curlier Spray (RRP £6.99) tightens curls, making them last up to 48 hours.
LOOK Reader Shelley Halperin-Smith: Before
Shelley says: “Although my hair’s straight, it does tend to puff out when I’m hot or in humid conditions.”
LOOK Reader Shelley Halperin-Smith: After
Shelley says: “But after using the Perfect Finish Polishing Serum every day for a week, my flyaways were nowhere to be seen, even after a stuffy evening commute!”
John Frieda Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Polishing Serum
We asked Shelley to trial John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo and Conditioner (RRP £5.09 each) – a nourishing formula that smoothes, softens and aligns frizzy hair for instantly easier straight styling results that last up to 24 hours. Plus Frizz Ease 3-Day Straight Spray (RRP £6.99) which guarantees sleek hair for up to three days and Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Polishing Serum (RRP £6.29) – the ultimate go-to for an everyday flyaway fix.
LOOK Reader Sophie Johnson: Before
Sophie says: “Having a natural wave makes my hair harder to style, but with the help of the John Frieda Frizz Ease products, my curls have become more manageable and bouncy.”
LOOK Reader Sophie Johnson: After
Sophie says: “The Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum even gave me luscious ends, which I’m really pleased with, as mine had become damaged by using curling tongs.”
LOOK Reader Clare: Before
Clare says: “I washed my hair with the John Frieda Dream Curls Shampoo and then used the Dream Curls Conditioner, which smells divine.”
LOOK Reader Clare: After
Clare says: “I also used one pump of the John Frieda Miraculous Recovery Serum, which left my hair feeling really silky. People commented that my hair was smelling really good, too, which I loved!”
LOOK Reader Alison Mckenna: Before
Alison says: “These products are great for me. My hair normally takes ages to style, but with after washing my hair with John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo…”
LOOK Reader Alison Mckenna: After
Alison says: “…and then following it with the Flawlessly Straight Conditioner, I barely even had to use my straighteners, which is unheard of for me!”
LOOK Reader Lina Adelt: Before
Lina says: “I really love the John Frieda products! After using John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo and Conditioner, I had amazing results.”
LOOK Reader Lina Adelt: After
Lina says: “My hair was super smooth and it stayed that way all day!”
John Frieda Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo And Conditioner, £5.09 Each
John Frieda Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo And Conditioner, £5.09 Each

We asked Lina to trial John Frieda's Frizz Ease Flawlessly Straight Shampoo and Conditioner (RRP £5.09 each) – a nourishing formula that smoothes, softens and aligns frizzy hair for instantly easier straight styling results that last up to 24 hours. If you're looking for a long-term fix, then try Frizz Ease 3-Day Straight Spray (RRP £6.99) which guarantees sleek hair for up to three days. Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Polishing Serum (RRP £6.29) is the ultimate go-to for an everyday flyaway fix.
LOOK Reader Sindy Ng: Before
Sindy says: “Having naturally straight hair, I am always on the lookout for products to help achieve that perfect beachy wave. By using the Smooth Start Shampoo & Conditioner several times a week, followed by Go Curlier Heat-Activated Spray, I spend 10 mins curling my hair.”
LOOK Reader Sindy Ng: After
Sindy says: “To finish off I quickly run the Unwind Curls Calming Creme through my hair to help accentuate the curls and soften the overall look.”
John Frieda Frizz Ease Smooth Start Shampoo And Conditioner, £5.09 Each
LOOK Reader Monica Barleycorn: Before
Monica says: “I washed my hair with the Dream Curls Shampoo, followed by the Dream Curls Conditioner, which are my new favourites.”
LOOK Reader Monica Barleycorn: After
Monica says: “They smell delicious and left my locks silky soft and frizz free! The 6 Effects+ Serum added extra shine and body to my hair too.”
John Frieda Dream Curls Shampoo And Conditioner, £5.09 Each
