Little Black Dresses: The Ultimate LOOK Edit

Little black dresses – every girl’s wardrobe needs one. They rescue us from last minute dinners, hard-to-dress-for dates and, well, just about every Friday night’s dress dilemma.

Super stylish and really flattering on all shapes and sizes – if you don’t already own one (or five!) then make it a priority!

Keep it classic and style with patent courts and statement earrings for Saturday night cocktails or dress it down with quilted ballet pumps and a leather jacket for perfect day-to-night dressing.

We love River Island’s fringed, off-the-shoulder number – perfect for the upcoming festive season – while Mango’s ring detail a-line dress can be worn for the office too!

Or for something that will last for years to come – yes, really – then look no further than H&M’s long sleeved lace dress. Style with pointed lace-up ankle boots for a Victoriana look all your mates will want to steal.

Yep, we’ve scoured the high-street for the best LBD’s out there to make sure you’re stocked up on the season’s hottest styles… You can thank us later.