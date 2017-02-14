Leather Skirts: The Best On The High Street

15 images

Leather skirts have quickly become the go-to A-list essential, and for good reason.

Not only do they give any outfit an instant off-duty edge, but when a leather skirt is worn with sharp tailored separates such as a longline blazer or a crisp masculine shirt, it can quickly become a stylish workwear update.

And even though it seems that the leather trend has been available in stores for the last while, never before have there been so many options to shop on the high street. Whether you are looking to take the plunge and invest in a real leather skirt, or flirt with more high-fashion pastel PU styles, there has never been a better time to buy into this wearable and versatile look.



Leave it to Topshop to give us some of the most desirable leather offerings out there, with pieces featuring beautiful embroidery, fringing, and lace up detailing. The price tag may be a little on the hefty side, but rest assured you will be securing yourself a gorgeous wardrobe staple that can be worn year after year. We love the fringed leather midi teamed with caged sandals and a funnel neck tabbard knit – perfect for drinks on a cool winter’s evening. Wear the same skirt for weekend brunch with a vintage logo hoodie and white baseball boots for a fun yet cosy nod to NY street style.



For those looking for something a little more purse friendly, high street heroes H&M and New Look have also provided a wealth of leather look skirt options, in varying lengths, colours and finishes. New Look’s powder pink A-line beauty is ticking ALL of our fash boxes right now. Wear with a chunky knit and flat ankle boots for a cute everyday chic, or why not take it into the evening with the addition of metallic block heels and a ribbed jersey.

So if you are looking to get your leather on, look not further than our LOOK round up of all the very best leather skirts out there. Enjoy.