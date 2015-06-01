Kate Upton Fashion File

16 images

Having worked for the likes of Sports Illustrated and Bobbi Brown, Kate Upton is one of the most famous models of the moment and we have a serious crush on both her, and her wardrobe. Known for her endless legs and bombshell barnet, Ms Upton always sexes up her ensembles, rocking bodycon frocks and super-sexy heels like nobody else can.

When it comes to the red carpet, Ms Upton knows how to make a statement. Often plumping for bright reds and greens, Kate tends to keep it super simple in silky gowns, but always stands out by picking seriously bright hues. Her stunning green Diane von Furstenberg gown at the 2013 Met Gala has to be one of her best looks to date.

Over here at LOOK though, we think what Kate does best is casual cool. The queen of relaxed, off-duty dressing, this supermodel knows how to make simple look amazing. From seriously sexy trenches to white denim showstoppers, her fashion formula follows the idea that simplicity is best and she never, ever gets it wrong.

If you want to look like Kate, all you need is a seriously standout capsule wardrobe (and legs as long as a giraffe). We’re talking camel coats, killer court shoes and amazing leather handbags. Try and invest in timeless pieces that will never date, look super expensive and you’ll be channeling the queen of cool in no time.

Actress, model and even video game star, Ms Upton can definitely add style icon to her ever-growing CV. She is the most Googled model in the world and we can certainly see why. Her Sports Illustrated snaps are legendary and her perfect mix of casual style queen and sexy red-carpet bombshell makes her one of our very favourite stylish stars.

By Amy de Klerk