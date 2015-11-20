Jennifer Lopez’s Show-Stopping Fashion File

188 images

Jennifer Lopez is one celeb that’s on every best-dressed list. If J Lo’s invited to any event then you know she is going to rock the red carpet in her true diva style. The Latin star has had a huge transformation over the years, from her early days wearing floppy hats and midriff tops to now looking flawless with her go-to fashion formula of midi cuts, long sleeved mini’s and chic floor sweepers. She never has a dull day and we can confidently say she is a round-the-clock style Queen.

Jennifer Lopez has had some of the most iconic outfits in history, the most famous being the iconic green Versace dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards, currently on display at the Fashion museum.

Starting off as a dancer for Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez has transformed into the ultimate A lister. Not only is J Lo a successful singer, actress, model she is a mum to twins Emme Maribel and Maxmillian, with ex husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer has had her fair share of hot men in her life, Ben Affleck being the most memorable ex. We cant forget his extreme style over after he started dating the pop star #thejloeffect. Jennifer hasn’t slowed down though; she is currently dating on and off toy boy Casper Smart, Who is 17 years younger than the pop star.

The sexy mum of two keeps wowing us, I mean who can believe Jennifer Lopez is in her 40’s with that amazing figure. She recently shared with the world that she was a vegan alongside other celebs such as Beyonce, making us all want to try out the diet. Besides being a health and fitness advocate we love how Jennifer champions curves and makes women feel great about their curvy assets- go Jen!

All we can say is J Lo whatever your doing, keep doing it! And we will keep admiring how flawless you always look. If you’re crushing on J Lo just as much as we are then check out all her amazing outfits and that incredible body here…

