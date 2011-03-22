Chloë Sevigny’s Amazing Style Evolution

By
75 images
Chloë Sevigny Works The Animal Print In A Dress From Her Collection For Opening Ceremony At A Target Party In New York, March 2011

Chloë Sevigny is today’s queen of quirky cool on the red carpet, always opting for fashion-forward choices at every possible opportunity. Check out her style evolution from start to finish and decide for yourself. Hit or miss?