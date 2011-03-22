Chloë Sevigny’s Amazing Style Evolution

Chloë Sevigny is today’s queen of quirky cool on the red carpet, always opting for fashion-forward choices at every possible opportunity. Check out her style evolution from start to finish and decide for yourself. Hit or miss?
Chloë Sevigny Works The Animal Print In A Dress From Her Collection For Opening Ceremony At A Target Party In New York, March 2011
Chloë Sevigny Opts For Paintbox Brights With Orange Lipstick And A Purple Corsage At Berlin Fashion Week, January 2011
Chloë Sevigny Worked This Quirky Printed Cut Out Rodarte Dress And Orange Caged Shoes At Big Love’s TV Series Finale Premiere, 2011
Chloë Sevigny Partied The Night Away At The Miami Mondrian New Years’ Eve Party In This Cute Marc Jacobs Number, December 2010
Chloë Sevigny Called On Pal Karl Lagerfeld For This Chic Chanel Outfit, November 2010
Chloë Sevigny Revved Up Her Look In An Animal Print Mini Dress And Colour Pop Clutch Bag At The HBO Emmy Awards After Party, August 2010
Chloë Sevigny Worked This Quirky Vintage Look On The Set Of Something Borrowed With Co-Star Ginnifer Goodwin, June 2010
Chloë Sevigny Rocked An Amazing Turquoise Lace Party Dress At The Costume Institute Gala In New York, May 2010
Chloë Sevigny’s Off-Duty Style Has Us Green With Envy, March 2010
Chloë Sevigny Shimmers In A Mirrored Proenza Schouler Mini Dress – We Love, February 2010
Chloë Sevigny Channels Ballerina Chic In A Black Tulle Prom Dress By Christian Lacroix At The Golden Globes HBO After Party, 2010
Chloë Sevigny Rocked A Ruffle Valentino Dress On The Red Carpet At The Golden Globe Awards, January 2010
We Love Chloë Sevigny’s Super-Romantic Miu Miu Outfit And Tousled Ponytail At The Museum Of Contemporary Art’s 30th Anniversary In LA, November 2009
Chloë Sevigny Mixes Up Her Scalloped Chloe Shorts With A Relaxed Pink Blouse And Sunnies, August 2009
Chloë Sevigny Works A Dotted Dress At The Emmy’s, September 2009
Chloë Sevigny Dresses Down Her Scalloped Chloe Blazer With Vintage Denim Cut Offs, June 2009
Chloë Sevigny Wears Her Favourite Chloe Shorts Suit To A Summer Polo Match In New York, May 2009
Chloë Sevigny Revs Up Her Demure Chloe Shorts Suit With A Splash Of Animal Print, April 2009
Chloë Sevigny Flaunts Her Enviable Pins On The Beach In Miami, January 2009
Chloë Sevigny Rung In The New Year In Style Wearing Louis Vuitton, December 2008
Pastel Perfect: Chloë Sevigny Rocks The Trend In A Mint Green Shift Dress At The Accessories Council Ace Awards In New York, November 2008
Chloë Sevigny Sparkles At The Emmy’s In A Sequinned Preen Mini Dress, September 2008
Chloë Sevigny Takes Her Chanel Bag Out For A Spin, Teamed With This Pretty Sonia Rykiel Dress, June 2008
Chloë Sevigny Toughens Up Her Pretty Rose Print Dress With Opaques And Black Heels, February 2008
Chloë Sevigny Looks Super Sweet In A Heart Print Wrap Dress At A New York Fashion Week Party, February 2008
Chloë Sevigny Takes Her Outfit From Day TO Night With Smokey Eyes And Heeled Ankle Boots At The Launch Of Her Collection For Opening Ceremony, February 2008
Chloë Sevigny Dressed As A New Age Joan Of Arc At Gemma Ward’s Halloween Party, October 2007
Cool Girl Chloë Sevigny’s Vintage Ensemble Is Giving Us Serious Off-Duty Wardrobe Envy, October 2007
Chloë Sevigny Does Relaxed Chic Wearing A Pretty Flower Applique Top At A Qatar Airways Gala, June 2007
Chloë Sevigny Shows Off Her Perfect Pins In An Orange Mini Dress At The Big Love TV Series 2 Premiere, June 2007
Chloë Sevigny Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In A Simple Blue Dress At The Cannes Film Festival, May 2007
Chloë Sevigny’s Super-Chic Shorts Look Is Down To Red Carpet Favourite Oscar De La Renta At The Cannes Film Festival, May 2007
Chloë Sevigny Looks Picture Perfect In A Strapless Luella Dress At The Zodiac Film Premiere In LA, March 2007
Chloë Sevigny Shows Off Her Stunning Balenciaga Dress At The Costume Institute Gala, May 2007
Chloë Sevigny Shows Off Her Relaxed Summer Style With Pals Heather Graham And Christina Applegate, July 2006
Chloë Sevigny’s Demure Lace Dress By Dolce & Gabbana Is A Winning Look At A New York Party, June 2006
Chloë Sevigny Wearing A Structured Proenza Schouler Mini Dress At The CFDA Awards, June 2006
We Lovë Chloe Sevigny’s Romantic Monochrome Dress And Loose Hairstyle At The Costume Institute Gala, May 2006
Chloë Sevigny Teams Her Pretty Dip Hem Dress By Dolce & Gabanna With Tan Accentuating Gold Accessories, February 2006
Chloë Sevigny’s Smart Menswear Inspired Look Is A Real Winner At The Walk The Line Film Premiere, November 2005
Chloë Sevigny And Hilary Swank Opt For Cropped Page Boy Hairstyles In Venice, 2004
Chloë Sevigny Brightens Up The Launch Of The VW Jetta In A Ruffled Yves Sait Laurent Dress And Pom Pom Shoes, January 2005
Chloë Sevigny Looks Amazing In A Figure-Hugging Printed Dress At A Louis Vuitton Cancer Benefit Gala, November 2004
Style Icon Chloë Sevigny In A Purple Puffball Lanvin Dress And Cute Bow Necklace At A New York Gala, October 2004
Chloë Sevigny Pairs Her Fringed Dress With A Sleek Ponytail Hairstyle And Red Lipstick Look, September 2004
We Love Chloë Sevigny’s Relaxed Style At The Imitation Of Christ Fashion Show At New York Fashion Week, September 2004
Chloë Sevigny Wearing A Revealing Embellished Dress At A New York Gala, 2004
Chloë Sevigny Looks Cute In A Buttoned Summer Dress And Ankle Tie Wedges, 2004
Chloë Sevigny Wearing A Plunging Pink Dress And Simple Ponytail Hairstyle At Lanvin’s Autumn Preview At Barney’s, May 2004
Chloë Sevigny Works A LWD (Little White Dress) At MAC’s Viva Glam Launch Party, February 2004
Chloë Sevigny Looks Super Glam In A Turquoise Dress And Big Hair At The W Magazine Pre Golden Globes Party, 2004
Chloë Sevigny Tries Her Hand At A Spot Of Mini Golf, January 2004
Chloë Sevigny Works Her Tried And True White Maxi Dress Formula With A Chic Ponytail And Simple Make Up, October 2003
Chloë Sevigny Rocks A Revealing Beaded Blouse At The Shattered Glass Film Premiere, October 2003
We Love Chloë Sevigny’s Hollywood Glam Look At The Dogville Film Premiere, 2003
Chloë Sevigny Wears A Relaxed Jersey Maxi Dress With Boyfriend Matt Mcauley At New York Fashion Week, September 2003
Michelle Williams And Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny Goes For A Super-Simple Barely There Make-Up Look And Striking Bleached Brows, July 2003
Chloë Sevigny Looks Statuesque In A Monochrome Printed Dress At The Brown Bunny Film Premiere, With Co-Star Vincent Gallo, May 2003
Chloë Sevigny Looks Super Glam In An LBD And Pointed Courts At The Tribeca Film Festival – This Look Never Gets Old! May 2003
Chloë Sevigny In A Super Tailored Look At Balenciaga’s AW03 Show, February 2003
Chloë Sevigny Rocked The ’80s Look In A Sparkly Mini Dress And Retro Leg Warmers, September 2002
Chloë Sevigny Donned A Fur Collared Coat To The Gangs Of New York Film Premiere, December 2002
Chloë Sevigny Rocked A Super Cheeky Playsuit At The Wrap Party For Her Movie Party Monster, June 2002
Chloë Sevigny Teams Her Trusty Denim With A Laced Up Corset Top At The Human Nature Film Premiere, April 2001
Chloë Sevigny Channels Marilyn Monroe In A White Chanel Dress And Retro Hairstyle At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party, March 2002
Chloë Sevigny Works Gothic Glam In A Vintage-Style Black Dress And Curly Poodle Perm Hairstyle, 2001
Chloë Sevigny Adds A Vintage Captain’s Hat To Her Menswear Inspired Outfit At The New York Film Premiere Of Hannibal, 2001
Chloë Sevigny Made A Fashion Statement In A Sheer Skirt At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party, March 2001
Chloë Sevigny Bearing Her Enviable Pins At The American Fashion Awards, June 2000
Chloë Sevigny Wearing A Red Floral Print Dress At The Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2000
Chloë Sevigny’s Red Lipstick Is One Of Her Trademark Make Up Looks, February 2000
Chloë Sevigny Takes The Plunge In A Printed Dress At The Golden Globes, 2000
A Fresh Faced Chloë Sevigny At The Imposters Film Premiere, 1998
