Whether you want mega lengths or va-va-volume, we've got the extensions for you...
Finding the best quality hair extensions for you (and your budget) isn’t always easy. And with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Shay Mitchell showing off XXL lengths, we’ve never been more in the market to try out extensions. If you’re thinking of taking the plunge and giving extensions a go, here’s what you need to know…
Best Clip In Hair Extensions
Clip-In Hair Extensions: Aka your quick-fix, for the commitment-shy.
Clip-in hair extensions are eaaaaaasy. Simply section off the top half of your hair then clip in the extensions and let the rest of your hair loose. For a serious volume boost go for Beauty Works Clip-In Quadruple Weft Volumizer, from £67.99. Or for a natural-finish try Hair Rehab’s Single Clip-In Extensions, from £7 each. The smaller sections of hair are great for just adding extra volume where you need it. Disguise clips further by spraying the root with a temporary root concealer, which will help to blend the extension naturally into your hair. We like the EverProBeauty Zero Grey Root Cover-Up, £9.99.
Pre-Taped Hair Extensions
One of the newer hair extension methods on the market is pre-taped extensions. The clever extensions come in small sections, with a tacky, strip of glue already attached to the top. This is then attached to your own hair by the roots, cheating length and volume fast. We love Zen’s Luxury Extensions. They use the finest Remy hair to give you the perfect full-volume look. They last 6-8 weeks but can be moved up and re-taped, meaning you get a lot more bang for your buck.
Best Permanent Hair Extensions
Micro-Ring Hair Extensions
This is the option that just keeps on giving. The extension is attached to your own hair using a metal ring. It’s fed through a tiny ring along with your own hair, then clamped in place just below your roots. The best thing about micro-ring extensions is that once the hair begins to grow out, usually around 2months after the initial fitting, it can simply be moved back up the strand to the root. This means you don’t have to invest in new hair every time.
Sewn-In Hair Extensions
Aka a weave, is when your own hair is tightly braided along your scalp in rows, a weft of hair extensions is then sewn along the braid. The hair itself can last for around 6 months, but you have to go back to your Stylist every 4 weeks to get the braids tightened.
Pre-Bonded Hair Extensions
As the name would suggest, these extensions come with a bond attached to the top of the hair extension. Brands like Beauty Works and Great Lengths have keratin formulas that helps protect your own hair. The extensions are placed against the roots then the bond is heated, melting the adhesive to your own hair. They can last longer than other extensions, usually around 3-4months, with maintenance appointments every couple of months to keep hair looking flawless.
How Much Do Hair Extensions Cost?
It’s difficult to pin down an exact cost for long-term hair extensions… because it varies on a lot of different things. Everything from where in the UK you live, which brand of hair extensions you choose and how much your Stylist charges to fit can affect the price. At London’s Vixen & Blush salon prices start from £300 for a quarter head of extensions.
If you’re thinking about taking going for hair extensions… here are our favourite spots where you can guarantee a perfect finish:
Urban Retreat at Harrods is where resident hair extension expert, Bradley King, specialises in all types of hair extension methods, so you’re guaranteed to find the right ones for you.
Vixen & Blush is a specialist hair extension salon that make custom-blend bonded and micro-ring hair extensions in-house.
Still not sure which extensions are right for you? We’ve rounded up ten of our absolute faves… whether you want length, volume or a sky-high ponytail. Swipe through our gallery to find which is right for you here…
Best For Celeb Lengths: Jen Atkin Invisi-Clip-In, £249.99
Kardashian hair stylist Jen Atkin created her own range of hair extensions with beauty works – which she uses on all her own A-list clients. If they’re good enough for Kim K….
Best For Damage-Free: Halo Hair Extensions The Halo Piece, £99.99
The hair is attached to an adjustable invisible wire that fits around your head. Once on it won't slip and the wire blends in with the rest of your hair. As the extensions don't attach to any of your own hairs it's 100% damage-free.
Best For A Power Ponytail: Hair Rehab Clip-On Ponytail, From £24.99
Wearing your hair up can be seriously tricky when you're rocking extensions, trying to cover the clips/bonds can seem like mission impossible. Instead, try this clip-on ponytail for a sleek, long pony in seconds.
Best For Synthetic: BaByliss Styleable Hair Extensions, £29.99
These may be synthetic but you can still style them using your straighteners or tongs. Once done they hold the style without dropping, so your hair will stay perfect all day.
Best For A Flash Of Colour: LOVE Hair Extensions Premium Synthetic Streak Clip-Ins, £3.50
These single clip-in streaks come in natural or pretty pastel colours, so you can change your hair colour without the commitment.
Best For Ombre: Beauty Works Ombre Only Weft Hair Extensions, £84.99
Beauty Works have tons of different ombre extensions in varying shades, so whatever your hair colour, there’s no excuse not to rock a dip dye.
Best For On A Budget: LOVE Hair Extensions Human Hair Single Piece Clip-Ins, Starting From £14.95 For 14″
These no-nonsense clip-in hair extensions are some of the cheapest around, perfect when you’re a little cash-strapped but still want great quality that’s easy to style.
Best For Easy To Use: Hershesons Original Clip In 100% Human Hair Extensions, £30
These no-nonsense clip-in hair extensions cling to hair without slipping, it's the easy way to thicker, longer locks, fast.
Best For Highest Quality Hair: Beauty Works Celebrity Choice Weft Hair Extensions, From £123.99
These uber-luxe hair extensions are a popular choice among the A-list, we hear Nicole Scherzinger, Michelle Keegan and Rochelle Humes are all fans. The high-quality Russian hair stays super soft and shiny for ages.
Best For Balayage: New U Luxury Clip-In Extensions, from £195
These luxury clip-in extensions have been coloured to the highest standard and will blend flawlessly with your natural hair. The high quality of the hair means they can be styled just like your own locks and they'll stay beautifully soft. Plus, the extensions come in an oh-so cute 'hair dress bag', so you can store them in perfect condition.