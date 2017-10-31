10 images

Whether you want mega lengths or va-va-volume, we've got the extensions for you...

Finding the best quality hair extensions for you (and your budget) isn’t always easy. And with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Shay Mitchell showing off XXL lengths, we’ve never been more in the market to try out extensions. If you’re thinking of taking the plunge and giving extensions a go, here’s what you need to know…

Best Clip In Hair Extensions

Clip-In Hair Extensions: Aka your quick-fix, for the commitment-shy.

Clip-in hair extensions are eaaaaaasy. Simply section off the top half of your hair then clip in the extensions and let the rest of your hair loose. For a serious volume boost go for Beauty Works Clip-In Quadruple Weft Volumizer, from £67.99. Or for a natural-finish try Hair Rehab’s Single Clip-In Extensions, from £7 each. The smaller sections of hair are great for just adding extra volume where you need it. Disguise clips further by spraying the root with a temporary root concealer, which will help to blend the extension naturally into your hair. We like the EverProBeauty Zero Grey Root Cover-Up, £9.99.

Pre-Taped Hair Extensions

One of the newer hair extension methods on the market is pre-taped extensions. The clever extensions come in small sections, with a tacky, strip of glue already attached to the top. This is then attached to your own hair by the roots, cheating length and volume fast. We love Zen’s Luxury Extensions. They use the finest Remy hair to give you the perfect full-volume look. They last 6-8 weeks but can be moved up and re-taped, meaning you get a lot more bang for your buck.

Best Permanent Hair Extensions

Micro-Ring Hair Extensions

This is the option that just keeps on giving. The extension is attached to your own hair using a metal ring. It’s fed through a tiny ring along with your own hair, then clamped in place just below your roots. The best thing about micro-ring extensions is that once the hair begins to grow out, usually around 2months after the initial fitting, it can simply be moved back up the strand to the root. This means you don’t have to invest in new hair every time.

Sewn-In Hair Extensions

Aka a weave, is when your own hair is tightly braided along your scalp in rows, a weft of hair extensions is then sewn along the braid. The hair itself can last for around 6 months, but you have to go back to your Stylist every 4 weeks to get the braids tightened.

Pre-Bonded Hair Extensions

As the name would suggest, these extensions come with a bond attached to the top of the hair extension. Brands like Beauty Works and Great Lengths have keratin formulas that helps protect your own hair. The extensions are placed against the roots then the bond is heated, melting the adhesive to your own hair. They can last longer than other extensions, usually around 3-4months, with maintenance appointments every couple of months to keep hair looking flawless.

How Much Do Hair Extensions Cost?

It’s difficult to pin down an exact cost for long-term hair extensions… because it varies on a lot of different things. Everything from where in the UK you live, which brand of hair extensions you choose and how much your Stylist charges to fit can affect the price. At London’s Vixen & Blush salon prices start from £300 for a quarter head of extensions.

If you’re thinking about taking going for hair extensions… here are our favourite spots where you can guarantee a perfect finish:

Urban Retreat at Harrods is where resident hair extension expert, Bradley King, specialises in all types of hair extension methods, so you’re guaranteed to find the right ones for you.

Vixen & Blush is a specialist hair extension salon that make custom-blend bonded and micro-ring hair extensions in-house.

Hershesons have launched their XXL waist length extensions that can be fitted in Harvey Nichols. Also, their clip-in extensions are available online.

Still not sure which extensions are right for you? We’ve rounded up ten of our absolute faves… whether you want length, volume or a sky-high ponytail. Swipe through our gallery to find which is right for you here…