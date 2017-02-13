21 images

We take a look at the red carpet moments from the Grammys, from the glittering dresses to the sharpest tailored suits...





You can always count on the Grammy’s to provide memorable red carpet moments and our fave artists and musicians certainly brought glitz, glamour and a few surprises to the 59th Grammy Awards.

With stars like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Katy Perry walking the red carpet you can always rely on a few surprises but this year, the boldest look came from Joy Villa. While it’s very expected for stars to make a statement with their outfit options and use their platform to make a political statement it was quite unexpected to see a pro-Trump look. Joy unveiled a patriotic red, white and blue ‘Make America Great Again’ gown, complete with silver glittery ‘Trump’ train whilst posing for photographers. Making a major statement, creating conversation both upon the red carpet and, of course, all over social media.

Given the current political climate in the United States it’s no surprise that a few of our favourite stars made their voices heard either literally or sartorially. Highly Suspect’s guitarist Johnny Stevens wore a black blazer with ‘impeach’ spray-painted across the back. Whilst stars from Beyonce to James Corden referenced the Trump presidency throughout the night.

With Beyonce unveiling her pregnancy with her recent, now iconic, photoshoot we were poised and ready to see her what she’d be wearing, both to the awards and for her hotly anticipated performance. Nominated for an incredible nine Grammys it’s sure to be a major night for Queen Bey!

Look favourites Adele, Rihanna and Solange’s rocked their fiercest looks for music’s hottest night of the year. Whilst Katy Perry debuted her brand new bright blonde bob in a glistening Tom Ford gown. Which we so loved!

Scroll down to see some of our absolute favourite looks from the 59th Grammys Awards red carpet…