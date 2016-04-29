Gigi Hadid’s Beauty File

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 23
Gigi Hadid Debuts A Choppy Full Fringe, 2016
This is image 2 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Flawless With Tousled Curls And A Bronzed Look, 2016
This is image 3 of 23
Gigi Hadid Opts For A High Bun And Glittery Eye, 2015
This is image 4 of 23
Gigi Hadid Keeps It Low-Key With A Hint Of Eyeliner, 2014
This is image 5 of 23
Gigi Hadid Rocks An Eye-Popping Red Lip, 2014
This is image 6 of 23
Gigi Hadid Opts For A Side-Parting And Shimmering Bronzed Look, 2014
This is image 7 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Fresh With Her Glistening Gold Locks And Nude Lip, 2014
This is image 8 of 23
Gigi Hadid Works Minimal Make Up In Pink Tones And A Slick Hairdo, 2014
This is image 9 of 23
Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Silky Long Locks, 2014
This is image 10 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Effortlessly Chic With Loose Waves, 2014
This is image 11 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Pretty In Pink Eyeshadow And Winged Eyeliner, 2015
This is image 12 of 23
Gigi Hadid Opts For A Simple Ponytail And Nude Lip, 2015
This is image 13 of 23
Gigi Hadid Adds A Hint Of Electric Blue To Her Otherwise Natural Makeup Look, 2015
This is image 14 of 23
Gigi Hadid Keeps It Simple But Chic With A Slick Ponytail, 2015
This is image 15 of 23
Gigi Hadid Glows With A Subtle Bronze Eyeshadow And Long Lashes, 2015
This is image 16 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Glamorous With A Thick Liner And Natural Loose Waves, 2015
This is image 17 of 23
Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Vibrant Red Lips Whilst Paired With A Simple Eyeshadow, 2015
This is image 18 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Effortlessly Pretty With A High Ponytail And Light Pink Lip, 2015
This is image 19 of 23
Gigi Hadid Conceals Her Long Locks And Wears Minimal Make Up To Emphasise Her Natural Beauty, 2015
This is image 20 of 23
Gigi Hadid Emphasises Her Rapunzel-Like Locks With A Pin Straight Hairdo, 2013
This is image 21 of 23
Gigi Hadid Opts For A Shorter Hairdo, 2015
This is image 22 of 23
Gigi Hadid Looks Edgy With A Heavy Eyeshadow And Nude Lip, 2016
This is image 23 of 23