Frankie Bridge’s Most Adorable Mum Moments

Frankie Bridge has got to be one of our favourite celebrity mums, and ever since she gave birth to her son Parker in 2013, we’ve been going gaga over all her adorable mum moments. Plus, now the Strictly star is pregnant with her and Wayne’s second child, there’s bound to be loads more mega cute snaps to come…
Frankie Sandford Enjoys Cuddles With Baby Parker
Frankie shared a rare snap of herself and baby Parker Bridge recently that had us ooo-ing and ahh-ing all over the LOOK office. Just look how snug they are…
Frankie Sandford Picks Up A Naughty Step For Parker
Like any new mum Frankie knows the value of good discipline and picked up Parker a naughty step saying, “Not that he’ll ever need it of course!” Of course not Frankie…
Frankie Sandford Enjoys A Grown Up Night Out With Friends
Frankie enjoyed one of her first nights out as a new mum when she had a pre-birthday celebration with fiancé Wayne Bridge and friends. What better excuse to spend a rare night away from Parker, right Frankie?
Frankie Sandford And Baby Parker’s Shoe Collection
The best thing about becoming a mum? Comparing shoe collections according to this Instagram snap from Frankie, which she captioned, “Baby Dr Martens for bubba. And sensible new mum shoes for me…. May need to work on that one!”
Frankie Sandford’s New Family Share A Moment
It doesn’t get much cuter than this. Parents Frankie and Wayne kissing the top of their little tot’s head with the caption, “So much love ❤️”.
The Bridges Celebrate Christmas
This Christmas was even more exciting for Frankie than usual because like any new mum, she couldn’t wait to share it with her first born. This beautiful ‘Christmas with the Bridges’ wreath said it all.
Frankie Sandford Puts Up Baby’s First Christmas Decorations
As if the wreath wasn’t enough Frankie also put up this adorable ‘My 1st Christmas’ stocking for Parker, complete with figures of mummy, daddy and Parker on it. Awwww.
Frankie Sandford Welcomes 2014
With a beautiful new baby, a wedding to plan and an amazing career, no wonder Frankie enjoyed her first New Year with Parker this much.
Frankie Sandford And Baby Parker Enjoy A Workout
Proving that new mums really are amazing at multi-tasking, Frankie Instagrammed this snap of her working out with Parker saying, “Finally found a way to make working out enjoyable!” Maybe that’s where we’re going wrong…
Frankie Sandford Gets A Family Friendly Present
One of our favourite new mum moments from Frankie, was when she received this ‘Family’ picture entwining her, Parker’s, Wayne’s and Wayne’s other son Jayden’s names. We want one!
Baby Parker’s First Royals Football Kit
Frankie might want Parker to take after her, but it seems Wayne may have other ideas after she was sent this adorable ‘My First Royals Kit’.
Frankie Sandford Enjoys Her Sister’s Wishes For Baby Parker
Frankie enjoyed lots of pre-baby activities when she was pregnant with Parker but this ‘Wishes For Baby Bridge’ form from her sister Victoria really made her giggle.
Frankie Sandford Has A Proud Pregnancy Moment
Frankie wasn’t one to pretend her body didn’t change when she was pregnant with Parker and did her best to deal with those pesky stretch marks. You go girl!
Frankie Sandford’s Cute Parker Jewellery
Like any new mum, Frankie took every opportunity to show how proud she was of Parker and soon added this name bracelet to her collection. Can we get one with our cat’s name on?
Frankie Sandford’s Baby Shower Cake
One of the best things about becoming a new mum is the baby shower, right? The Saturdays babe got this baby blue footprint cake for hers. Yummy!
Frankie Sandford Wants A Baby Scooter
“I need one of these bad boys in my life!” Instagrammed new mum Frankie. Because having a baby shouldn’t stop you skating around town. Not ever.
Baby Parker Is Going To Be A Ladies Man
We couldn’t believe it when Frankie was sent this ‘lock up your daughters’ t-shirt but the new mum must have found it amusing because she went on to tag the other Saturdays mums, Rochelle and Una in her Instagram.
Frankie Sandford Enjoys A Day Out At Alton Towers… Not
One of the reasons we love new mum Frankie is that she doesn’t mind pointing out when pregnancy sucks. Like when she couldn’t enjoy any of the rides at Alton Towers saying, “Managed to sum up my Alton Towers experience perfectly. In just one pic!”
Frankie Sandford Gets Another Cute Baby Gift
Frankie Sandford couldn’t get enough of this framed baby present, which pictured loads of important facts about baby Parker, including his star sign and time of birth.
Frankie Sandford Sorts Out Parker’s New Wardrobe
Anyone as fashion conscious as Frankie will make sure their baby has a wardrobe to rival their own, and Frankie certainly enjoyed the experience saying, “Having so much fun getting my little Dudes clothes together!”