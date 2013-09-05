Fearne Cotton’s Back-To-Work Catwalk Continues!

Fearne Cotton – what did we do without your amazing work wardrobe inspiration when you were off on that mega long maternity leave of yours?!

Since returning to Radio One earlier this week, the stylish DJ has been carrying out her very own back-to-work fashion parade in a series of amazing on-trend ensembles.

Officially cementing her status as the queen of comfy casual cool, fashionable mum-of-one Fearne has rocked up to the R1 studios in not one but THREE outfits we now want to cut out and keep.

Showcasing her slender pins in a red and blue paisley-print shift dress and purple suede slingbacks, 32-year-old Fearne looked fit for Fashion Week as she stepped out in Central London yesterday in her gorgeous floral fancy (left).

Next up was a retro mini skirt from Fearne’s Very.co.uk AW13 collection (middle), which the Celebrity Juice host teamed with a loose navy sweat, Chelsea boots and a blue tote – the perfect mix of tough yet girly.

Finally, Cotton rounded up her daily style installments with a super-flattering red striped t-shirt dress and buckled boots (right) that looks so comfy we want to curl up in a ball and sleep in it.

Fearne, you are an actual work wardrobe wonderwoman. Bravo.

By Robyn Munson

