Ear Piercings: 21 Fresh New Ideas
From tragus to daith piercings - we've got all the ear piercing inspo you'll ever need
Ear piercings are having a major moment and the coolest way to work the trend is by mix and matching single studs and hoops. So the more holes you’ve got, the more effective the look. Capiche?
But there’s no need to rush off to your nearest piercing parlour in a panic; Asos’s wear-anywhere ear cuffs or Claire’s clip on hoops are a great alternative if you don’t fancy punching any more holes in your cartilage.
If you are however considering another ear-embellishment then why not follow in the footsteps of the fash pack who are all getting pierced with dainty and delicate high-end jewellery. Yup, gone are the days of chunky steel hoops with a fugly ball bearing fastening, this summer is all about luxe lobes. Jewellery designer and piercer to the stars, Maria Tash, may have something to do with it. She’s pierced everyone from Beyonce to Gwyneth using her own body jewellery line, Venus. If the piercing itself didn’t hurt her celeb fans then the bill might have done; her earrings can cost anything up to the region of $23k! Ouch!
For something a little more realistic check out BVLA aka Body Vision Los Angeles – a range of luxury body jewellery that’s now being used by many top piercers as their weapon of choice across a number of stores and boutiques in the UK including London’s Love Hate Social Club. These jewels will set you back about £60 but seeing as they mostly feature high quality metals, semi-precious stones and even diamonds we can kinda see why!
For those of you wanting to work with what you’ve already got take a visit to Dinny Hall – here you can browse a tonne of statement studs all sold separately with mix and matching in mind. We’re sold!
Venus Gold And Diamonds
Picture credit: @venusbymariatash
Crystal Spikes
Picture credit: @venusbymariatash
Inner Conch Bling
Picture credit: @venusbymariatash
Diamonds Are Forever
Picture credit: @venusbymariatash
Turquoise + Gold = A Boho Babe’s Dream
Picture credit: @venusbymariatash
Diamond Daith
Picture credit: @venusbymariatash
Go Gold and Simple
Picture credit: @salabodymodification
Mix & Match Heaven
Picture credit: @ranicas
Go Bold & Gold
Picture Credit: @ranicas
Simple Small Studs
Picture credit: @priyanka_sodhi
Feather Light
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
Simple and Chic
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
Hot Helix
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
Shiny Silver
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
Geometric Studs
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
Studded and Spiked
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
Dainty and Delicate
Picture Credit: @love_hatelondon
XL Pearl Stud
Picture Credit: @djskinnybones
Asymmetry Rules!
Picture Credit: @brookebittenspiercing
Do It With A Dagger
Picture Credit: @artistryofangelalin
Do The Double Helix
Picture Credit: alana_natalie