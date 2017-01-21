13 images

Shall we have a fashion flashback? Oh, alright then...

The Critics’ Choice Awards is happening on Sunday 22nd January and will be one of the most glamorous evenings of the year. To build the excitement, we thought we’d have a look at all of the wonderful looks from last year’s show. Just in case any attending celebrities are still in need of some style inspo…

The show honours the best in cinema from the previous year, with categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

See: Jacob Tremblay Wins Hearts At The Critics’ Choice Awards



And with the ceremony taking place just weeks before the Academy Awards, the winners can give us a hint as to who will walk away with those much-envied Oscars.

Ooh. Don’t you just love awards season?!

Of course, those invited are always keen to make a big impression, both with their achievements and their outfits.

Designers will be desperate to dress those who are in line to win big, so there are bound to be some ah-mazing future season pieces and one-off numbers on the red carpet.

See: Jennifer Aniston Wows At The Critics’ Choice Awards



Which will be your favourite? One things’s for sure, there are going to be plenty to choose from.

Read on to see all of our favourite Critics’ Choice Awards looks from last year. Trust us, they’re incredible…