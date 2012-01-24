Couture Fashion Week Kicks Off In Paris: See The Daily Fashion Review

Olivia Palermo, Diane Kruger and Cameron Diaz were just a few of the style set who jetted into Paris to watch the Haute Couture creations hit the catwalk. See all the best catwalk and celebrity outfits, here…
Olivia Palermo And Johannes Huebl At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Cameron Diaz At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Diane Kruger Arriving At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Olivia Palermo At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Bar Refaeli At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Donatella Versace Backstage At The Versace Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Models On The Catwalk At The Versace Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Models Rocked The Colour-Blocking Trend At The Versace Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Models Backstage At The Versace Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Karl Lagerfeld Hit The Front Row At The Dior Pret-A-Porter Fashion Show SS12
Catwalk Model At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
A Model Stormed The Runway At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Model On The Catwalk At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Red Hit: Model At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
A Model Wowed In Pale Pink At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Model On The Catwalk At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Madonna In Marchesa At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Andrea Riseborough And Madonna Both Chose Marchesa At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Andrea Riseborough And Madonna Cuddled Up At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Kate Bosworth Looked Chic At The Sundance Film Festival 2012
Alessandra Ambrosio Hit The Colcci Catwalk At Sao Paulo Fashion Week, 2012
Vanessa Paradis At The Cafe De Flore Film Premiere In Paris, 2012
Kim Kardashian Wowed In L’Wren Scott Out In New York, 2012
Kim Kardashian Out And About In New York, 2012
Model Wowed On The Catwalk At The Etam Lingerie Fashion Show SS12
Chaka Khan Stormed The Stage At The Etam Lingerie Fashion Show SS12
Sister Sledge Wowed At The Etam Lingerie Fashion Show SS12
Elizabeth Banks Sparkled At The Man On A Ledge Film Premiere In LA, 2012
Natalia Vodianova At The Dior Haute Couture Fashion Show SS12
Irina Shayk Wowed In White At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Rachel Roy At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Ariel Winter At The Sundance Film Festival 2012
Julia Stiles At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Andrea Riseborough In Marchesa At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Calvin Klein And Drena De Niro At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Madonna And James D’Arcy Showed Their Affection At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Diane Von Furstenberg At The New York Premiere Of W.E, 2012
Vanessa Paradis And Jean-Marc Valle At The Cafe De Flore Premiere In Paris 2012
Ashton Kutcher Watched From The Front Row At The Colcci Show At Sao Paulo Fashion Week, 2012
Kim Kardashian Teamed Her L’Wren Scott Dress With A White WInter Coat, 2012
Katherine Heigl Also Wrapped Up In A White Winter Warmer In New York, 2012
Ella Rae Peck Was Back To Work On The Gossip Girl Set, 2012
William Baldwin Returned To The Gossip Girl Set In New York, 2012
Daisy Lowe Worked Off-Duty Cool Om Primrose Hil, 2012
Elizabeth Olsen Rocked A Statement Knit With AG Jeans At The Sundance Film Festival
Lisa Snowdon Left The Capital FM Studios With Bags Of Gifts On Her 40th Birthday, 2012
Gloria Gaynor Performed At The Etam Lingerie Fashion Show SS12
Grace Jones Hit The Etam Lingerie Fashion Show SS12
Grace Jones, Gloria Gaynor, Pointer Sisters And Sister Sledge At The Etam Lingerie Fashion Show SS12
