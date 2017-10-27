10 images

Find the best Christmas gifts for him with our festive present round-up...

Christmas gift ideas for the men in our lives can be a minefield. When it’s not the fact that they seem to have absolutely everything they could possibly need, it’s that knowing what to surprise them with and whether they will like it seems near enough impossible. Add to that the fact that there’s probably more than one man to buy for in your life (and that bulk buying can seem like a bit of a cheap shot), and thinking up Christmas gift ideas for him really isn’t something us ladies look forward to. Because we’re good to you though, we’ve decided to do the work for you.

Let’s start with your other half. While they have the endless choice of shoes, bags, make up and clothes to choose from for us, their nonchalance towards near enough everything you suggest can prove a bit of a nightmare come Christmas time. At the same time, if you don’t pull it out of the bag, you run the risk of receiving an equally bog-standard pressy as revenge a year on. But there’s one present in particular we’ve found to be an all-round crowd-pleaser: technology. Snap up the latest gadget and you’re guaranteed to please your other half– this year it’s the Kindle or Beoplay’s hottest new headphones.

As for family (brothers, dads and gramps’ included), you can’t go wrong with a token present. We’re talking ties, boxers, belts and aftershave. A man can never have too much of any of those mentioned, and with your stylish touch, they’ll have compliments flooding in (soon to be translated into praise for you, of course). If you’re looking to splash a bit of cash, though, why not treat your men to the latest watch on the block. Or how about some sporting equipment? See, Christmas gift ideas for him aren’t as hard as they seem – all you need is our direction!