Looking for the perfect Christmas gift to buy your mum/sister/BFF? Look no further...

Okay, so we all know the one about men being really tricky to buy Christmas presents for, but come on, even though us ladies think we know everything about shopping, buying the perfect christmas gift for the significant females in our lives can often be a bit of a nightmare.

Whether we’re shopping for our mums, sisters, or BFFs, what starts out as a simple retail jaunt can too often descend into panic-buying hell, purely because a) there’s so many beautiful things to choose from that we get festively overwhelmed, and b) because we know our ladies SO well, we immediately assume that we know exactly what they want for Christmas. However, things never ever work that closely to plan right?

We, lucky for you we’ve found some of the most beautiful things available from the high street and beyond to make all the lovely ladies in your life beam with Christmas joy – you lucky things!

From beautiful bespoke gifts to luxurious treats, we’ve gotten together a lovely hamper of present ideas to give you ultimate lady-gift inspo.

For the BFF that has everything, why not pop along to Notonthehighstreet.com for plenty of unusual and fun gift ideas. Remember you and your bestie’s (ultimate) ‘getting ready for a night out’ song from back in the day? Well, Notonthehighstreet.com can have these fist-pumping lyrics printed on a personalised smartphone cover that your pal can keep forever. Think of the smiles on Christmas morning when she opens that gift!

Plus, if you have a mum that deserves a bit of pampering, take a look at some of the more luxury gift items like super-cosy sheepskin slippers, and gorgeous Jo Malone scented candles that’ll really up your gift game. Pick one of these lust-worthy mummy treats and you’ll be one-upping the rest of your family in no time.

And what about a little something for the work wife? Take at some of the fabulous jewellery pieces at Finery London for something small yet oh-so-stylish.

Well, there you have it guys. Some great ideas to take the stress out of your Christmas gift planning, plus, we can always take a little look for things we want ourselves 😉

