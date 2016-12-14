Christmas Dresses To Dazzle In This Winter

9 images

Christmas party invites are flying in and besides the champagne, mince pies and under-the-mistletoe kissing, one of our favourite festive hobbies is shopping for glitzy frocks.

Christmas dresses are a key part of the festive season, and we love getting our glam on for the multitude of Christmas do’s happening in and around December. Whether you are looking for the perfect office-to-party dress, or something special to wear around the table on Christmas Day, we’ve found the very best Christmas party dresses to suit every style and budget.

For a timeless holiday frock that’ll nail Christmas, Boxing and New Years Day is one fell swoop, you need look not further than M&S. This beloved retailer has really upped it’s game this season with frock offerings in sumptuous velvet and lace, with many sporting pretty embellishments and subtle detailing like romantic cuffs and collars. Pair one of these beauties with thick opaques and a pair of smart leather ankle boots and you have a Christmas outfit as stylish as it is comfortable.

And if you’re searching for a floor sweeper with plenty of red carpet va-va-voom, why not take a look at some of the gorgeous pieces available on both Boohoo and H&M. We’re particularly loving Boohoo’s nude mesh insert gown, that boasts a bag load of sparkle and glitz – perfect for stealing a New Years kiss before the 12th chime ends. If ’70s Studio 54-style maxi dresses are more your thing, H&M have a great selection of draped numbers, complete with batwing sleeves and daring thigh splits for maximum disco potential. All you’ll need to style this look out is a pair of metallic heels, an obligatory glass of bubbles, and a hopping dancefloor. Burn baby burn!

So, whatever your dress desire this festive season, take a gander at some of the lovely things we’ve chosen from the high street. We promise you’ll want them all!