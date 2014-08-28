Cheryl Cole’s X Factor Fashion Moments: Our Favourite Looks

Cheryl Cole has returned to The X Factor – yay! – and we can’t wait to see all the amazing outfits she’ll be rocking as a judge this year. In preparation for the incredible style-a-thon that’s about to start, we’ve been taking a look back at some of Cheryl’s best X Factor fashion moments so far…
Cheryl Cole Wows In A Jason Wu Collar Dress At ‘The X Factor’ Launch, 2014
Cheryl Cole stepped out with the rest of The X Factor judges for the launch of the latest series in a stunning monochrome Jason Wu collar dress. Finished off with statement heels, bright red nails and a sophisticated updo, there’s nothing we don’t love about this look.
Cheryl Cole Does Understated Neon At The London ‘The X Factor’ Auditions, 2014
Cheryl Cole (aka Fernandez-Versini) stuck with her minimal style love-in and worked a 3.1 Philip Lim two-piece in an off-white hue with splashes of neon green. And those infamous L’Oreal locks were blow dried to perfection, too.
Cheryl Cole Goes For A Chic All-White Dress At The X Factor Auditions In Newcastle, 2014
Cheryl Cole returned to her roots during the latest round of X Factor auditions, hitting Newcastle in a clean all-white cowl neck dress and nude heels. Understated but oh-so-chic.
Cheryl Cole Teams A Jil Sander Crop Top With Tuxedo Trousers At The X Factor Auditions In London, 2014
Cheryl Cole does love the monochrome trend, and opted for a Jil Sander split crop top and tuxedo trousers at the latest London X Factor audititons.
Cheryl Cole Does Head-To-Toe Red At The X Factor Auditions In London, 2014
Never one to blend into the crowd, Cheryl Cole rocked a daring top-to-toe red ensemble for the London X Factor auditions. Plus, she made us all reach for our GHDs with a chic straight hairstyle.
Cheryl Cole Wore A Jay Ahr Dress For The X Factor Auditions In Manchester, 2014
For Cheryl Cole’s amazing return to 2014’s X Factor she turned up to the Manchester auditions wearing a stunning Jay Ahr dress and metallic Tamara Mellon sandals. Gorgeous.
Cheryl Cole Works The Monochrome Trend With Gary Barlow On The X Factor, 2012
Cheryl Cole might not have been an X Factor judge at the time, but that didn’t stop her making a surprise appearance at Gary Barlow’s house during the Judges Houses segment of the 2012 show.
Cheryl Cole Makes A Statement At The X Factor US Auditions In LA, 2011
For her American X Factor debut Cheryl Cole made sure all eyes were on her in an Oscar De La Renta and Diane Von Furstenberg colour-blocking ensemble. Shame it couldn’t last…