Cheryl Cole’s X Factor Fashion Moments: Our Favourite Looks

Cheryl Cole Wows In A Jason Wu Collar Dress At 'The X Factor' Launch, 2014

Cheryl Cole has returned to The X Factor – yay! – and we can’t wait to see all the amazing outfits she’ll be rocking as a judge this year. In preparation for the incredible style-a-thon that’s about to start, we’ve been taking a look back at some of Cheryl’s best X Factor fashion moments so far…

Cheryl Cole stepped out with the rest of The X Factor judges for the launch of the latest series in a stunning monochrome Jason Wu collar dress. Finished off with statement heels, bright red nails and a sophisticated updo, there’s nothing we don’t love about this look.