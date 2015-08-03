Charlize Theron’s Chic Style Evolution

58 images

Charlize Theron is the A-list epitome of style and class. She is a modern day classic beauty that has everything going on, and we mean everything.

She is not only gorgeous from head to toe, with that supermodel body of hers. She is also the spokeswoman of J’adore, which means her wardrobe is filled to the brim with Dior, crushing yet? We certainly are.

When it comes to her style the South African beauty has really stepped into her element. Gone are the days when young Charlize would rock up to premieres wearing boot cut jeans and a sparkly top, like she did at ‘The truth about Charlie’ premiere in 2012.

Now Miss Theron is dressed in designer pieces we would all want in our wardrobe. If she isn’t rocking her go to designer Dior, Charlize is usually seen wearing Givenchy and is an avid fan of Brit designers Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen.

If we had to pick our favourite Charlize look the list would be endless. But one of our favourite outfits to date has to be the blush pink Dior Couture gown she wore to the 2012 Golden Globes. Talk about an epic fashion moment!

Charlize has had one of the most memorable on screen transformations in her role in the film Monster, which won the actress an Oscar. The star went from her natural glamorous self to taking on the appearance of a serial killer. But her on screen roles are a far cry from the star’s real life as a mother to adopted son Jackson, and recently adopted daughter, and as a long time activist for many important causes. She has worked closely with the UN in the fight against HIV in South Africa.

Lets just say Ms Theron has not only wowed us with her on screen talents and her lust worthy wardrobe, she is totally inspiring too. We can’t stop crushing on the phenomenon called Charlize Theron- can you? #girlcrushalert!