Celebs Wear High Street Too: Shop The Look

We LOVE it when celebs wear high street fashion, and not just because it proves they’re just like us, but because it means we can snap up our very own A-list approved pieces before taking credit for the ‘celeb-worthy’ outfit you obviously came up with yourself. *Wink face*.

Yep, once upon a time, spotting a celebrity wearing high street happened once in a blue moon, making it pretty much impossible to recreate their looks, but now near enough every A-lister is aboard the high street wagon.

Who, you ask? Well, where shall we begin… The celebs in high street craze first set sail when reality stars from the likes of TOWIE and Made In Chelsea made high street cool again. Shortly after, girl bands, artists, presenters and models started to make their mark on the high street, before things finally reached full throttle with the real Hollywood deal getting their dose of high street action.

The best part of all is that when we say high street, we mean high street. Everyone from TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh to Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Hollywood heavyweight Jessica Alba have been opting for the more purse-friendly of wardrobe purchases. Topshop, Warehouse, New Look, River Island, Kurt Geiger and H&M are all firm faves among our famous faces, with prices way more affordable than their usual designer go-tos.

As for occasions, it’s not just their off-duty calendar celebs are turning to the high street for. Millie Mackintosh, Myleene Klass and Little Mix have all been championing the high street when it comes to red carpet events, too.

In short, whatever the weather, occasion or season, high street really is the way forward – pretty much every celeb worth their style salt says so! Here’s exactly how to get all the hottest celebrity high street looks we’ve spied recently…